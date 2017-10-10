Police: Elderly driver makes improper left turn, collides with pickup

A Mercury Grand Marquis involved in a collision sits near the intersection of 850 North and 3050 East, St. George, Utah, Oct. 10, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 96-year-old driver making a left turn at an intersection collided with another vehicle Tuesday morning in St. George. No injuries were reported.

The incident, which occurred shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of 850 North and 3050 East, involved a gray 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis sedan and a red full-size Chevrolet pickup truck pulling a long flatbed trailer.

According to police and witnesses at the scene, the driver of the sedan was at the intersection waiting to make a left turn from northbound 3050 East onto westbound 850 North, near the Costco parking lot, when he apparently failed to see the oncoming pickup truck and trailer.

The sedan hit the driver’s side door of the southbound truck, which had Nevada license plates, as the truck passed through the intersection on a green light. The truck was reportedly being driven by a Las Vegas man making a delivery.

After the collision, both damaged vehicles were driven out of the intersection and into nearby parking areas until police arrived.

The Chevrolet truck sustained moderate damage to the driver’s side, making it so the door couldn’t be opened. However, the vehicle was still operable and its trailer was undamaged. The Grand Marquis sedan sustained more extensive damage to the front end; however, neither vehicle had any of its air bags deployed.

According to police, neither driver received any injuries, and the one adult male passenger in the sedan, believed to be a family member of the driver, was also not injured. The driver of the sedan was cited for making an improper left-hand turn, police said.

Officers from St. George Police Department responded to the scene, and a crew from the St. George Fire Department assisted with cleaning up debris from the road.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

