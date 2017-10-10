Free public seminar takes aim at financial, consumer fraud

Fraud alert illustration. | Photo licensed under Creative Commons CC0, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – In a new, collaborative effort, Utah federal, state and local government officials have established the Financial Fraud Institute and will hold a multi-agency seminar to educate Utah investors and consumers on how to recognize and avoid financial and consumer fraud.

The free seminar, which will be open to the public, will be held at the Dixie Center St. George Nov. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m., according to an Oct. 10 press release issued by the Utah Attorney General’s Office.



United States Attorney for the District of Utah John W. Huber will be the keynote speaker at the seminar, the third in a series held by representatives of the Financial Fraud Institute.



According to the news release, the seminar will provide information on topics such as key questions to ask before making investment decisions, where to find free and unbiased information, how to spot financial scams and how to report suspected fraud.



The announcement about the seminar was made by Huber and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Regional Director Richard R. Best.



Officials from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Utah Attorney General’s Office, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Utah Division of Securities, Utah Division of Consumer Protection, FBI, IRS and the Washington County Attorney’s office are scheduled to participate in the seminar.



For more information or to register for the seminar, click here. The group’s Twitter account is at #StopFraudUtah.



Event details

What: Financial Fraud Institute seminar



When: Nov. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. Click here for full agenda.



Where: The Dixie Center St. George, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.



Registration: The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited, so those interested are encouraged to sign up early, either by calling 801-579-6191 or registering online here

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.