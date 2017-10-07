Hurricane Police Department unveils civilian rescue vehicle, a project 1 year in the making

HURRICANE — The Hurricane Police Department unveiled a new high-mobility armored rescue vehicle this week, sporting a new paint job and outfitted with everything needed for just about any type of rescue operation the department could face.

Presented during a media event Wednesday at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Hurricane, the military vehicle, known as a mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle or MRAP, was delivered to the Hurricane Police Department in 2016 and has spent the last 12 months receiving a makeover.

Through a series of modifications, the armored vehicle was outfitted to function as a rescue vehicle, equipped with medical supplies, rescue equipment and other items needed for any type of emergency or rescue operation.

“We’ve outfitted it to be used as a civilian rescue vehicle, or CRV, and hopefully we’ll never have to use it, but it can be used in a natural disaster, flooding, something really bad like an active shooter or other large incidents,” Hurricane Police Officer Ken Thompson said.

The vehicle can accommodate at least 20 individuals during transportation operations, cross rivers with a depth of more than 3 feet, drive over large obstacles and debris and makes even difficult rescues possible from areas too remote for other vehicles to traverse.

The CRV is equipped with Michelin Run Flat tires designed to withstand harsh conditions, and it can continue moving at more than 30 mph even if one or all of the tires become flat. Further, the high clearance allows it to go through 36 inches of water safely.

“The only way we could have ever gotten a vehicle like this is through the ‘1033 program,'” Thompson said.

Congress launched the “1033 program” in 1990 as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, which allowed military equipment to be transferred from the Department of Defense to state and local authorities for use in “counter-drug activities.”

Excess property from the Department of Defense that might otherwise be destroyed is transferred to law enforcement agencies across the country, limited to reserve stock or items no longer needed. The only costs involved with acquiring equipment obtained are pickup or shipping costs.

Many of the items would otherwise be unobtainable given their costs, as the Hurricane Police Department, like other police agencies, has limited resources to acquire public safety equipment. The original cost of the CRV was more than $500,000, but the department paid just over $13,000 in shipping and transfer fees for the equipment, Thompson said.

Both Washington and Iron County Sheriff’s offices own MRAP vehicles they obtained through the 1033 program.

Since its inception, the program has transferred more than $6 billion worth of property to the more than 8,000 law enforcement agencies enrolled in the program.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews