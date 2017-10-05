2017 St. George Marathon guide: road closures, weekend events and runner information

Riley Cook of South Weber, Utah crosses the finish line to win the 2016 St. George Marathon, St. George, Utah, Oct. 1, 2016, in a time of 2:16:08. Holding the tape are St. George Mayor Jon Pike and his daughter Libby. | Photo by Dave Amodt, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — It’s time for the 41st annual St. George Marathon. A total of 7,800 runners are registered to participate in Saturday morning’s event. They will be supported by nearly 2,000 volunteers and several thousand other spectators expected to line the streets.

Sunny skies are forecast through the remainder of the week, with high of 86 and a low of 55 degrees expected Saturday.

The race, which started in 1977 with just 57 runners, has grown into the 16th largest marathon in the country. It has been cited by Runner’s World magazine for being the best organized marathon, in addition to one of the fastest and most scenic fall marathons.

According to organizers, this year’s race features registrants from 47 U.S. states and 15 foreign countries. Approximately half of those registered are Utahns, including 814 hometown runners who reside in Washington County. Some 10 percent hail from California. Rounding out the top five states are Arizona, Nevada and Colorado, each accounting for around 3 or 4 percent of the total.

The race’s scheduled start time is 6:45 a.m. Saturday, with those in the wheelchair and handcrank divisions starting five minutes ahead of the main group of runners.

Following is St. George News’ guide to 2017 St. George Marathon events, along with information regarding road closures, spectator vantage points and descriptions of the various prerace events.

Information and graphics below are provided courtesy of the City of St. George, and are also available on the St. George Marathon’s website, along with more information about the race and surrounding activities.

Road closure information

(Find a complete listing of the following information at the end of this report)

State Route 18 will be closed from the starting line at Central/SR-18 on the north to the Ledges on the south throughout the race, with traffic being diverted. Area traffic during the event may experience lengthy delays. Any on-course travel will be by escort only. Utah Highway Patrolmen and Washington County Sheriff’s officers will be located at all intersections along the course to assist motorists if travel or access is absolutely necessary.

The road reopening at Central will proceed south behind the race and reach Veyo at approximately 8:15 a.m. and Snow Canyon State Park at approximately 11:45 a.m. SR-18 will be open to two-way traffic from the Ledges south to Snow Canyon Parkway throughout the event.

Southbound traffic from the Ledges will be directed over the flyovers at the parkway. Traffic from St. George northbound to the Ledges will only be accessible to locals by a left-hand turn off of Snow Canyon Parkway onto SR-18. There will be no northbound traffic on Bluff Street from Sunset Blvd to Red Hills/Snow Canyon Parkway.

Please observe reduced speed limits. No parking or stopping will be permitted between the Ledges and Snow Canyon Parkway. Snow Canyon Parkway and Red Hills Parkway will be open to east and west traffic throughout the race.

Runners should also be aware that there will be a northbound and southbound traffic lane from the Ledges (approximately mile 17) to Snow Canyon Parkway (mile 23). The lanes will be open on the west side of the marathon course. Organizers say they have taken extra measures to barricade the marathon route and will have extra law enforcement staff to ensure the safety of participants.

SR-18 is expected to reopen to unrestricted traffic sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Runners must finish the race before 1 p.m. Prior to the road reopening, there will be some escorted traffic as the runners thin out and as the final runners approach the various detour routes.

Please see the road closure information sheet at the end of this report for additional details. Those with questions may also visit the website or call the marathon hotline at 435-627-4500.

Friday events

Altra Zero Drop Health & Fitness Expo

Check out St. George Marathon’s largest-ever health and fitness expo, with more than 85 vendors. At the expo, runners can pick up their runner packets, runner shirts and bib numbers. The expo provides ample opportunity to mix and mingle with other runners, attend clinics, take part in free health testing and see what’s new in running apparel and gear.

Free promotional items will be given away throughout the day. Attendees can also get in the spirit of the marathon and by purchasing souvenirs and tickets to the pasta dinner.

When: Friday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Pasta dinner

The annual all-you-can eat pasta dinner is located next door to the expo in the Dixie Center St. George. Bring family and friends and enjoy great food and great company. Tickets will be on sale at the expo or at the door.

When: Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Move it! Kids Fun Run

This is a kids-only event, no parents allowed. Bring your children and friends to run either of two distances: 1 mile or 200 meters. If your child is under 5, they may choose to run with one of the Move It! mentors.

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Where: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.

Cost: $10 per person, which includes T-shirt and finisher’s medallion.

Registration information .

I am ABLE

Open to persons with disabilities of all ages. Each participant must be able to run, walk, roll or be pushed either 200 meters or 1 mile. Each participant is required to have one person without disabilities accompany them from the start of their event to the finish line.

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Where: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.

Cost: $10 for teams of two. Participants may register up to two additional supporters for another $10 per person. Includes T-shirt and finisher’s medallion.

Registration information .

Move it! Dance Party

Participants and their families can stay in the park after Friday evening’s races and take photos with Waddles the Penguin, dance to music, win prizes, play games and much more. Come help turn the night before the marathon into a big race celebration.

When: Friday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.

Saturday events

Mayor’s Walk

St. George Mayor Jon Pike will lead up to 800 participants, including school children, friends, families and business associates, in a 2.1-mile walk from Sand Town Park to the St. George Marathon finish line. Participants may register online or at the expo booth Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

When: Saturday, 6:45-8 a.m. | Walk starts promptly at 7 a.m., and all walkers must finish by 8 a.m. to ensure an open course for the marathon’s wheelchair division.

Where: Starts at Sand Town Park, 700 N. Bluff St., St. George.

Cost: $10, includes T-shirt, door prize drawings and post-walk refreshments.

Registration information .

Bus loading

All St. George Marathon runners are required to ride shuttle buses to the start unless camping in Pine Valley, staying in Cedar City or driving the alternate route from Cedar City through Enterprise.

Runners will board buses at Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George, and must show their bib numbers to board. Buses will depart Saturday morning beginning at 3:45 a.m., with the last bus scheduled to depart at 5:20 a.m.

Runners are encouraged to take early buses if possible, as the time window to get 90 buses to the starting line is very tight. Fires will be provided for warmth at the start.

Spectators

There are several areas for viewing the race between the start location and St. George city limits.

Bleachers are available at the finish line, and there are many places to watch along the streets the last 3 miles of the race, as the runners make their way to Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.

Find a complete spectator chart that provides descriptions of viewing locations, along with estimated times when the first runners will be arriving at each location at the end of this report.

Awards

Overall award winners and the top four finishers in each division will be recognized from the awards stage. Finishers in places 5 through 8 will pick up their awards in a designated area beginning at noon at the park gazebo near the finish line.

If not picked up at the awards ceremony, awards may be picked up or at the St. George City Recreation Center at 285 S. 400 East Saturday after the race from 2-6 p.m. or Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Awards may be mailed upon request for the cost of shipping.

Top overall male and female winners in the open and masters categories will each win an expenses paid trip to run in the Ibigawa Marathon/Half Marathon in Ibigawa, Japan in November. Numerous other awards will also be given out, including travel package awards to the second- and third-place overall male and female finishers, special awards to the overall top eight men and women finishers and unique plaques to the top eight place winners in each age category or division.

Map of road closures — Click to enlarge

Road closure information sheet — Click to enlarge

Map of spectator locations — Click to enlarge

Estimated runner times and spectator information — Click to enlarge

Shuttle bus boarding information — Click to enlarge

Diagram of starting line and course elevation — Click to enlarge

Diagram of finish line and surrounding areas — Click to enlarge

