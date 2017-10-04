Southern Utah resident organizes collection to assist Puerto Rico

A political party banner waves over a home damaged in the passing of Hurricane Maria, in the community of Ingenio in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Oct. 2, 2017 | AP photo by Ramon Espinosa, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — “Mi isla bonita.” It means “my pretty island” and Lourdes Goulding, a native of Puerto Rico who lives in St. George, would like to see her pretty island restored to its beauty after Hurricane Maria devastated it last month.

“People are dying in Puerto Rico,” Goulding, who has family on the island, said. “I need to do something. I can’t just stay home crying and pray that it’s going to go away.”

And Goulding did just that, organizing a drive to send needed personal supplies to the island. JetBlue Airways is going to provide space on one of its flights to Puerto Rico.

“I sent an email to JetBlue, and I said ‘Hey, guys. What started with just I’m going to take some stuff to Salt Lake so your crew members can take it to Puerto Rico … it’s bigger now,'” Goulding said. “I need a plane. Just for our stuff … I’m grateful, but now I think we need a plane. Because there’s a lot.”

Goulding has named her operation “Mi Isla Bonita.” She is hoping that the name will once again apply to her home.

Goulding has put out a plea for more items to be taken to the island, including:

Water

Medicine (like Tylenol)

First-aid kits

Canned food

Manual can openers

Personal hygiene items

Diapers, both children and adults

Wipes

Sheets

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Baby food

Baby formula

Paper goods

Bug repellent

Towels

Batteries

Pet food

All items will be taken to Salt Lake City and flown directly to Puerto Rico to be distributed to families and people affected by the disaster.

Items may be dropped off at:

Mattress Firm Store, 15 N. River Road, St. George

St. George Recreation Center, 285 S. 400 East, St. George

Focus Eye Center 749 S. River Road, St. George

Desert Hills Middle School, 936 Desert Hills Drive East, St. George

Deadline for the drive is Thursday afternoon. Goulding has plans to drive the supplies to Salt Lake City Friday and they will be loaded on a JetBlue Airways plane to be taken to Puerto Rico. Goulding did not immediately reply for follow-up by publication time.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman