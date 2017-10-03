Wife of Cedar City firefighter killed in Las Vegas shooting massacre

Heather Warino Alvarado with her husband, Albert Alvarado, photo location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Heather's Fight GoFundMe page, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A 35-year-old Cedar City mother was among more than 50 concertgoers killed when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 people at a country music festival Sunday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Heather Warino Alvarado, wife of Cedar City Firefighter Albert Alvarado,” the Cedar City Police Department said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas Metro Police confirmed Monday night that Heather Alvarado had succumbed to her injuries sustained when a shooter opened fire on concertgoers attending the “Route 91 Harvest Festival.”

The shooter riddled the crowd with bullets from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, killing at least 59 people and leaving more than 527 injured.

According to a GoFundMe page established by Justice Jacobs to raise funds to cover Heather Alvarado’s medical expenses, “Heather took her family to Las Vegas to go to a concert and to get away.”

By Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe page had garnered $2,895 by 55 people.

“Heather is always the first to help out she is always so welcoming,” the Heather’s Fight GoFundMe page reads. “Anyone she comes across she makes them feel like family.”

Read more: Officials release details about Las Vegas shooter as death toll rises

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.