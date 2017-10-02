Updated: Shooting on Las Vegas Strip kills 50-plus, wounds more than 200

UPDATE 4:38 a.m. MDT: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted at 3:38 a.m. PDT, 4:38 a.m. MDT: “At this time there is in excess of 50 deceased and over 200 injured individuals.”



Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo in a briefing around 2:49 a.m. PDT, 3:49 a.m. MDT, said authorities were seeking Marilou Danley, an Asian female, as a person of interest. At 3:37 a.m. PDT, 4:37 a.m. MDT, Metro Police tweeted, “We have located the vehicles in question, and we are confident we have located the female person of interest.”

Freeways were reopened to thru traffic except for eastbound off-ramps from Sahara Avenue to Russell Road, which remained closed as of 2:14 a.m. PDT, 3:14 a.m. MDT. (Metro Police tweet.)

UPDATE 5:35 a.m. MDT: Nearly two dozen flights were diverted to other airports overnight. Passengers traveling by air out of McCarran International Airport Monday morning may expect delays and are advised to contact the airlines for flight status. (Airport tweet.)

Two Las Vegas Metro on-duty officers shot during the incident survived; one underwent surgery and the other sustained minor injuries. (Metro Police tweet.)

UPDATE 5:45 a.m. MDT: Shooter has been identified as Stephen Paddock. (Sheriff per AP.) Danley located and additional details incorporated into report. (AP.)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 20 people — including two off-duty police officers — and wounding more than 100, officials said early Monday. (See updated count top of this report.)

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing when the shots began ringing out Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Officers confronted the suspect on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said. Authorities say the man died. Police did not release the suspect’s name but said he was a local resident.

SWAT teams quickly descended on the concert and the casino, and officers used explosives to get into the hotel room where the suspect was inside, authorities said. The gunman, who Lombardo earlier said was a local resident, died at the scene. He has since been identified by the sheriff as Stephen Paddock. A motive was not immediately known.

Concert-goers reported hearing what they described as automatic gun fire during the shooting.

Lombardo said they believe this was a “lone wolf” attack but said they were looking for a roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest, Marilou Danley, 62, who was ultimately located by police in the early morning hours.

The two slain off-duty officers were attending the concert, Lombardo said. An on-duty officer was in critical condition and another was wounded, Lombardo said.

At 4:30 a.m. PDT, 5:30 a.m. Las Vegas Metro tweeted that two on-duty LVMPD officers were injured during the shooting.

“One is in stable condition after surgery and the other sustained minor injuries,” the Las Vegas Metro tweet stated.

Several officers from California were attending the music festival. A Bakersfield police officer was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Aldean was in the middle of a song when the shots came rapidly: Pop-pop-pop-pop. Video of the shooting then showed Aldean stopping and the crowd getting quiet as if they were unsure of what had just happened. The gunman paused and then fired another volley of muzzle flashes from the gold glass casino as more victims fell to the ground while others fled in panic. Some said they hid behind concession stands and other crawled under parked cars.

Hours after the shooting, Aldean posted on Instagram that he and his crew were safe and said the shooting was “beyond horrific.”

Kodiak Yazzie, 36, said he and his girlfriend were watching Aldean’s performance when he heard what sounded like fireworks.

“It was the craziest stuff I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Yazzie said. “You could hear that the noise was coming from west of us, from Mandalay Bay. You could see a flash- flash- flash- flash.”

Thousands fled as bursts of gunfire could be heard for more than five minutes, Yazzie said.

Jose Baggett, 31, a Las Vegas resident, said he and a friend were in the lobby of the Luxor hotel-casino — directly north of the festival — when people began running. He said people were crying and as he and his friend walked away, they encountered police checkpoints where officers were carrying shotguns and assault rifles.

“There were armored personnel vehicles, SWAT vehicles, ambulances, and at least a half-mile of police cars,” Baggett said.

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims and dozens of ambulances near the concert venue. Some attendees later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15. According to a tweet by Las Vegas Metro Police at 2:14 a.m. PDT, 3:14 a.m. MDT, freeways had been reopened for thru traffic, although the eastbound off-ramps from Sahara Avenue to Russell Road remained closed at that time.

Flights were temporarily halted at McCarran International Airport because of the shooting, the airport said on its verified Twitter account. Although limited flight activity had resumed by 12:47 a.m. PDT, 1:47 a.m. MDT, the airport tweeted just before 2 a.m. PDT, 3 a.m. MDT, that nearly two dozen flights were diverted to other airports overnight. Those scheduled to travel Monday morning are advised to check flight status with their airlines.

The shooting at the sold-out Route 91 Harvest festival was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Forty-nine people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June 2016.

Sunday’s shooting came more than four months after a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people. Almost 90 people were killed by gunmen inspired by Islamic State at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris during a performance by Eagles of Death Metal in November 2015.

Written by SALLY HO , Associated Press. St. George News contributed updates to this report.

