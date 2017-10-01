Pit bull attacks motel employee and her support dog

ST. GEORGE — A woman suffered bite wounds and her small support dog was seriously injured after a pit bull entered the woman’s workplace Sunday afternoon and attacked them unprovoked.
“It was the worst thing that happened to me in my entire life,” said Catherine Dickerson, the woman attacked by the dog.
The incident occurred around noon at the Motel 6 on 1000 East in St. George when Dickerson was mopping the motel lobby with her gray poodle, a support dog named Jack.
She went outside to bring the mop bucket inside when the attack occurred, she said.
“I was probably four steps in when just out of nowhere this white dog just came.”
Dickerson said the dog, described by police as a 1-year-old pit bull, immediately began biting her arm when Jack jumped up to help her.
“The dog (pit bull) just turned – like completely forgot that I was even there – grabbed my dog and was just shaking him,” Dickerson said.
Outside, two women witnessing the attack called for help as Jack let out high pitched yelps of pain as the pit bull had its mouth latched around the smaller dog.
Dickerson tried to pry the pit bull away, she said.
“As soon as my dog started dragging himself away, the dog just got him away from me and grabbed him again,” she said. “He wouldn’t let go of my dog – he just would not let go of him.”
She said Jack started making choking noises, and she thought she was watching her dog die.
The pit bull’s owner, a guest at the motel, finally arrived and separated the animals, St. George Police Officer Jace Hutchings said.
As the owner carried the pit bull away, he accidentally dropped it, Hutchings said, and it ran back into the room and attacked the poodle again before the owner was able to intervene again and secure the animal in his room.
Dickerson suffered several bite wounds on both of her arms and was hurt while trying to wrestle the pit bull away.
Jack had large bite marks on his rear end, torso and ear and was rushed to an emergency veterinarian where he was administered pain pills and antibiotics. Dickerson said the dog now yelps in pain anytime its hips are moved.
While she said the dog’s bones likely are not broken, the veterinarian told her if he doesn’t appear to get better in the next few days, she would need to come up with $700 for an X-ray.
Police said the pit bull reportedly escaped from its leash as its owner was taking it for a walk.
Witnesses said they saw the dog urinate on a bush outside the motel then appear to pick up a scent, at which point it darted into the building after Dickerson and her dog.
“My dog did not deserve that, and I didn’t deserve it either,” Dickerson said.
She said she is relieved Jack survived and is grateful that he tried to help her.
“My dog is amazing,” she said. “He would die for me; there’s no doubt in my mind. He’s my best friend.”
Even though the pit bull reportedly got away from its leash, Dickerson said the moment served as a wake-up call for the importance of keeping dogs leashed in general.
“Now I know forever, for the rest of my life, when I see someone without a dog leash, I’ll tell them to put a leash on.”
Hutchings said the pit bull’s owner likely faces several citations, including animal at large, animal attack and possibly vicious animal.
“Animal control will follow up with the owner of the pit bull tomorrow and most likely take the pit bull and quarantine it for whatever the period of quarantine is,” Hutchings said.
Dickerson is also considering taking legal action against the pit bull’s owner.
“I absolutely want to press charges,” she said. “What if that was a little child? I have done nothing to that dog, I’ve never seen that dog in my life for him to attack me like that. He would have killed a child.”
Management at the Motel 6 said the chain is known for being pet-friendly, but any animal brought into the motel should also be friendly and well-trained.
This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and witnesses and may not contain the full scope of findings.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
Email: jwitham@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.
12 Comments
““Animal control will follow up with the owner of the pit bull tomorrow and most likely take the pit bull and quarantine it for whatever the period of quarantine is,” Hutchings said.”
I’m betting the owner of the pit bull will be in the wind long before animal control even gets out of bed. So often, when people own a dog that is vicious it is because they want a guard dog for their drug trafficking.
There is a big misconception about pit bulls being “naturally vicious.” That is pure old wive’s tales. They can be. So can golden retrievers, (or any other dog breed,) if that is how they are trained, or they have been abused.
Oh boy, another “pitbulls are so sweet” idiot. Because we hear so often of golden retrievers attacking people and killing other dogs, right? a pitbull likes to attack and kill things. they can’t help it. it’s just part of their breeding. and you’re an idiot.
Absolutely!
Nice piece of reporting Joseph on a very frightening situation. Thankfully the woman and her dog survived the pit bull’s attack. Some are not so fortunate.
So sorry for these innocent victims. I am happy to see that this woman is going to pursue charges. I wish she would put a little less emphasis on leashing dogs, as this Pit Bull was leashed and it did not stop it from attacking her or her dog. She needs to take a good hard look at yet another Pit Bull attacking a Poodle and push for laws regarding the breed doing the deed.
The owner of the pit bull made that dog mean, and should have to pay serious consequences.
No one who truly cares about the welfare of all dogs would want more dogs to be born with the man-made birth defect to mature to suddenly become deadly game insane psychopath, road rage, serial killer dogs.
When fighting dogs msture and suddenly develop the man made drive to attack and maul UNPROVOKED, dog fighters call it “starting” or “turning on”.
This bully dog became a “good” game insane fighter dog, he “started”.
Look to the true experts of deadly UNPROVOKED PROLONGED kill or die trying style dog aggression, the dog fighters of NA and the UK. You’ll notice that while all dogs can bite, those who must have dogs that will leave home to hunt for and kill their own family, all choose pits/bully dogs exclusively.
Yes other dogs can bite but they don’t kill as well as pits /bully dogs do. They aren’t the psychopaths that “good” game insane fighting dogs are.
We need new laws to make dog owners/handlers care enough to prevent that first attack.
Simply requiring euthanasia fir the dog doesn’t prevent the humans from getting another dog and repeating their lack of judgment, and their failure to provide training and management that resulted in the first attack.
Prisons are too expensive and too overcrowded already.
Fines alone aren’t working as the wealthy simply pay them and the poor simply don’t.
It’s illegal to rig a hand grenade to the gate or plant landmines in the lawn.
Dogs that severely injure or kill can be worse than hand grenades and landmines as they can move about under their own power.
Dog fighting is a felony.
Dogs that leave home to maim and kill neighbors or passersby pets/people, invade yards, cars or buildings for the sole purpose of killing, are worse that organized dog fighting, where at least the humans all choose to attend and dogs are matched by weight.
We need new laws to make dog owners/handlers care enough to prevent that first attack.
Charge all owners, handlers of dogs that severely injure or kill dogs, humans, or cats away from the dog’s home, with FELONY animal NEGLECT and CRUELTY.
Immediately remove all dogs from their control and property. When multiple dogs are involved, didn’t expect or trust them to be honest about which dog caused the injury.
Found guilty, ban them all from any dog contact or ownership for LIFE.
We need severe penalties to make dog owners CARE.
Signs must be posted “No Dogs Permitted.”
Any dogs found in their possession will be immediately confiscated.
Publicized and enforced, this breed neutral law will begin to cause dog owners to care enough to prevent attacks, as many currently do not care at all.
Some dog owners seem fine with putting others at risk of dismemberment and death.
We need to make them therefore put their LIFETIME dog privileges at risk too.
It’s not the breed it’s the owner!
another “pitbulls are so sweet” idiot?
Yes.
If you see a pit or other dog attacking a person or another dog the best thing you can do is try and stab it with a knife or something sharp. A big ol’ tough dog will turn into a scared little pussy cat as soon as it gets one good stab wound (unless it’s rabid). If you can’t stab it try and get a shovel or stick and beat the thing with it. If no weapon is available kick it in the belly and face and try to punch it’s nose. I hate vicious dogs with a passion. Best thing for them is a quick death. The owners of such dogs also need a good beat down. Keep ur frickin’ junkyard dogs where they belong, idiots.