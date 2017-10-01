IRS: Interest rates announced for 4th quarter of 2017

October 1, 2017
PHOENIX — The Internal Revenue Service has announced interest rates for the calendar quarter beginning Oct. 1, 2017.

According to the announcement, rates will remain the same, including:

  • Four percent for overpayments (3 percent in the case of a corporation).
  • One and a half percent for the portion of a corporate overpayment exceeding $10,000.
  • Four percent for underpayments.
  • Six percent for large corporate underpayments.

Under the Internal Revenue Code, the rate of interest is determined on a quarterly basis.  For taxpayers other than corporations, the overpayment and underpayment rate is the federal short-term rate plus 3 percentage points.

Generally, in the case of a corporation, the underpayment rate is the federal short-term rate plus 3 percentage points, and the overpayment rate is the federal short-term rate plus 2 percentage points. The rate for large corporate underpayments is the federal short-term rate plus 5 percentage points. The rate on the portion of a corporate overpayment of tax exceeding $10,000 for a taxable period is the federal short-term rate plus one-half  of a percentage point.

The interest rates announced are computed from the federal short-term rate determined during July 2017, to take effect Aug. 1, 2017, based on daily compounding.

Revenue ruling 2017-18, announcing the rates of interest will appear in Internal Revenue Bulletin 2017-39, dated Sept. 25, 2017.

