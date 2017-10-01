ALERT: Law enforcement on the lookout for man suspected of kidnapping, murder in Las Vegas

Stock Image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Local authorities were notified by Las Vegas Police to watch for a man suspected of kidnapping and murder who may be traveling through the area Sunday.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. MDT, the St. George Communications Center received information that 36-year-old Eduardo Rozaro Tamayo may be traveling through the area driving a black Toyota Rav4. Local officers to be on the lookout for the vehicle, said St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley.

According to information released by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, Tamayo is suspected of shooting the mother of his 4-year-old child at 9:40 a.m. PDT, 10:40 a.m. MDT, at a residence in Las Vegas, Nevada, before he took the little girl and fled the area in the Toyota.

The report was updated by Las Vegas authorities shortly after St. George Police received the information about the incident that the little girl was found and is safe; however, Tamayo is still on the run.

The Toyota has a luggage rack and temporary tags in the upper left-hand corner of the rear window of the vehicle, along with a red and white dealer placard in the license plate holder.

Tamayo is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with black hair and black eyes. He was last seeing wearing dark jeans and a white shirt.

