Suspects arrested for alleged burglary and vandalism of unfinished home

PAROWAN — Police arrested a woman and three juveniles Wednesday after they allegedly burglarized a home and destroyed the property inside.
Cathrin Nichole Bayles, 18, is facing charges for burglary and criminal mischief, both third-degree felonies, and graffiti, a class A misdemeanor. At the time of the incidents, Bayles was allegedly with another underage female and two males.
Parowan Police responded to a burglary in progress Sept. 7 at the 900 West block of Old Highway 91.
Property owners, full-times Las Vegas residents, reported the incident after they saw the group on cameras they had previously installed inside the home, according to an unsealed search warrant filed in 5th District Court.
Officers responded to the same address just a month earlier on Aug. 17 before the owners had put in cameras.
The home, approximately 45,000 square feet, is largely unfinished but for a bathroom and shooting range in the basement where the suspects allegedly found two free standing safes and one “large” built-in safe. All three safes had been “vandalized,” with the keypads torn off, court records stated. One of the safes also had the level wheel pulled off and the built-in safe had pry marks on the door.
Investigators found the door to the bathroom kicked in and toilet paper and black paint all over the floor. There was also lotion on the floor, counter and walls.
According to the details in the search warrant, satanic symbols had been painted on the floor in a concrete room located in the southwest corner of the basement. In addition, there were multiple footprints in the paint that police photographed as evidence.
The homeowners told the authorities that the suspects had vandalized furniture in the garage on the east side of the home. They then allegedly used a lighter-colored paint to cover a headboard located in the back of the garage.
Officers recommended the reporting parties set up a camera system in their home.
When police arrived on scene they found Bayles and two juveniles in the shooting range of the basement, court documents state. Officers found the third juvenile through online communications between he and the other underage male who had previously lent him a tablet so the two could communicate.
The search warrant requested all communication devices, including the tablet and cell phones, and the suspects’ shoes detectives later used to match the footprints in the home.
All three suspects allegedly confessed to being in the home multiple times in the previous two months.
Court records show that Bayles has not appeared in front of the judge since her arrest. The names and criminal records of the juveniles will remain confidential.
“The home, approximately 45,000 square feet”
really?
would something that large even qualify as a “home” or a “house”? Wouldn’t something like that be best called a castle or a palace, assuming the number is actually 45000?
So “Suspects arrested for alleged burglary and vandalism of unfinished palace”
Well I can’t say that I am sorry, … with them. 45,000 square feet Really is that necessary who are they trying to show off to, oh wait here is the kicker they are full time Las Vegas residents, and this. 45,000 square foot house is there so called vacation house I hate it when,we have people that live here part time, with absolutely no skin in the game. It serves them right oh wait how much do you want to bet that they are probably Mormon also. I have no problem with the wealthy but to flaunt like that around here, where there are a lot of regular middle class families. Is a bit much. … uppty Vegas people.
Ed. ellipses.
Did I read that ‘house’ size correctly ? 45,000 square feet ?
That is the size of 20 normal houses !
45K ft And a shooting range in the basement suggests some sort of business .
45,000 sq. ft.?
about the size of a hotel
Exact reason I don’t visit Parawon. Teens run rampant, doing whatever they want for two months. Good job on the home owners part and hopefully those kids get a good punishment, being greedy, now have fun paying for the property you damaged. Little Satan worshippers, watch how far that gets you.