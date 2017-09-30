UDOT uses humor to reduce crashes and deaths on Utah’s roadways

Variable Message Sign encourages drivers to stay off of their cell phone while driving | Photo courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Utah Department of Transportation’s “Message Monday” program uses funny quips that have become a trend across many states using humor to capture drivers’ attention with messages displayed on electronic road signs along highways and interstates.

Portable variable message signs have been used for many years to advise of construction and maintenance activities before permanent signs were placed along Utah’s 401 miles of Interstate 15. Today, 175 of these signs can be found dotting major highways and interstates across Utah.

In 2015, The Utah Department of Transportation used the variable message signs to remind drivers that Zero Fatalities requires driver effort and attention during the “100 Deadliest Days of Driving” campaign.

The campaign became so popular and continues to this day.

UDOT’s aim is to create a conversation with Utah drivers to encourage safe driving habits, including avoiding driving while drowsy, putting down cell phones, paying more attention to surrounding traffic, and, most of all, wearing seat belts.

UDOT got the idea after several other states began posting clever messages for drivers, including Iowa, Massachusetts, Missouri and Tennessee.

Over the last week, UDOT has posted railway safety messages over the highways and interstates to commemorate U.S. Rail Safety Week, which runs Sept. 24 to Sept. 30.

Rail Safety Week is part of Operation Lifesaver, a nonprofit public safety education and awareness organization that launched in Idaho initially and is aimed at reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries at highway-rail crossings and trespassing on or near railroad tracks.

While the number of highway-rail crossing collisions, deaths and injuries have dropped over the past five decades, a person is still hit by a train in the U.S. about every three hours, according to the organization’s website.

According to UDOT, the Monday messages are displayed to increase safety awareness, and the signs each Friday indicate the number of days during the past week with no fatalities on Utah’s roads.

The public can also take part in the campaign by submitting ideas to be presented on the variable message signs by going to messagemonday@utah.gov , or Twitter @UtahDOT #MessageMonday and Facebook.

Messages are limited to three lines and 17 characters per line and are to encourage motorists to:

Drive alert and make sure you’ve had enough sleep before hitting the road.

Give the road your full, undivided attention. Put away any distractions, and ask that passengers help you to keep your attention on the road.

Never drive impaired—this includes alcohol, illicit drugs and even prescription or over-the-counter medications or anything that inhibits your ability to drive safely.

Avoid aggressive driving, which means operating a vehicle in a way that endangers, or is likely to endanger, people or property.

Buckle up — no matter how short your trip — as more than a quarter of Utah’s vehicle fatalities last year were not wearing seat belts at the time of their crash.

The messages alone won’t get Utah to its goal of zero road deaths, but it gets motorists to think about highway safety.

