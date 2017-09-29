Police: Driver running red light on Bluff Street leads to collision

ST. GEORGE — A two-car collision left one person with minor injuries Friday evening after a driver went through a red light, police said.
St. George Police responded to the incident involving a white Nissan passenger car and a blue Chevrolet passenger car just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of St. George Boulevard and Bluff Street.
The driver of the Chevrolet was traveling south on Bluff Street as the Nissan was westbound on St. George Boulevard.
“The blue passenger car had a red light and continued through the intersection on the red light as the westbound white passenger car was entering the intersection on a green light,” St. George Police Sgt. Choli Ence said.
As the Chevrolet proceeded through the intersection, Ence said, it struck the Nissan on its passenger side door.
Emergency personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance and St. George Fire responded to provide medical evaluation and treatment.
The passenger of the Nissan suffered minor injuries resulting from the car’s airbag deployment, Ence said. No other injuries were reported.
“The driver of the blue passenger car was issued a citation for failure to stop at a traffic control device,” Ence said.
Both cars sustained heavy damage and were towed.
Traffic in the area experienced minor backup around the scene of the crash, and westbound traffic through the intersection was temporarily blocked as the scene was cleared.
This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.
Perhaps I am the only reader who is ready to move to another mechanism for reporting auto accidents.
While I am sure we are all glad that auto accidents tend to dominate the headlines here in the SG News, instead of Officer Involved Shootings along the Wasatch Front, they are so frequent here that maybe we could have a weekly tally, reported on Saturday.
This would require fewer resources that have to respond to the accident and take pictures, and could simply pull a copy of the police report, then summarize them in a table. For me, the interest in an accident is the root cause, and what could have been done to avoid it in the first place. We have more than our share of distracted drivers, and failures to yield the right of way. We are interested in trends, and of course hope that dangerous intersections are being looked at by traffic planners.
I realize that by dropping these numerous articles, the SG News would be jeopardizing targeted advertising from the “ambulance chasing” legal resources, but the content in the newspaper would improve overall.
Question to person cited- did running that red light get you to your destination faster!? Dummy…