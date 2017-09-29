84-year-old Colorado City man arrested for sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

Written by Kimberly Scott
September 29, 2017
ST. GEORGE — An 84-year-old Colorado City man was arrested Thursday for alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Marko Jvar Dutson – a registered sex offender in Arizona – on a felony count of sex abuse, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Trish Carter said in a statement.

Investigations into Dutson began Sept. 11 after authorities received a child molestation complaint, Carter said.

The 14-year-old girl’s father told investigators that Dutson, a relative of the family, had inappropriately touched his daughter Sept. 3 at his residence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“During the investigation, Dutson admitted to his involvement,” Carter said.

At approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, Dutson was arrested without incident at a Centennial Park residence.

Dutson was transported and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

