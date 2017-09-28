Mormon apostle Robert D. Hales hospitalized

Elder Robert D. Hales of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the Saturday afternoon session of general conference, Salt Lake City, Utah, April 5, 2014 | Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday that Elder Robert D. Hales, one of the church’s apostles, has been hospitalized and will not be attending this weekend’s general conference.

“Elder Robet D. Hales was admitted to the hospital several days ago for treatment of pulmonary and other conditions,” the church said in a statement. “To permit their continued medical attention to Elder Hales, his doctors have determined that he should not participate in the church’s general conference this weekend.

The 85-year-old Hales is a member of the church’s Quorum of Twelve Apostles, having been called to the position in April 1994. The quorum forms the top governing body of the church under its president and his two counselors, known as the First Presidency.

Hales also missed the church’s April 2011 general conference due to health issues, according to the Deseret News. He returned to speak at the October 2011 conference, albeit from a chair and not the pulpit.

Hales’ most recent conference appearance was the April 2017 general conference. During the fall conference he told church members to develop attributes exemplified by Jesus Christ and not to be a “part-time disciple.”

“Brothers and sisters, now more than ever, we cannot be a ‘part-time disciple.’ We cannot be a disciple on just one point of doctrine or another,” Hales said. “The constellation of characteristics that result from faith in Christ – including the ones we have talked about today – are all necessary to our standing strong in these last days. As we earnestly strive to be true disciples of Jesus Christ, these characteristics will be interwoven, added upon, and interactively strengthened in us.”

The LDS church’s general conference will be held Saturday and Sunday and takes place in Salt Lake City twice a year. It is also broadcast over television, radio and the internet.

