LDS President Thomas S. Monson not attending weekend general conference

ST. GEORGE — Thomas S. Monson, the 90-year-old president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will not be attending the church’s semiannual general conference this weekend.

The church’s public affairs department confirmed with St. George News Thursday Monson’s absence at both Saturday and Sunday sessions, citing a previously issued statement regarding his attendance at church meetings.

The statement reads:

“Because of limitations incident to his age, President Monson is no longer attending meetings at the church offices on a regular basis. He communicates and confers with his counselors on matters as needed. President Monson is grateful that the work of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles continues without interruption. He appreciates the prayers and support of church members.”

Monson was hospitalized for several days following his attendance at the April general conference. He was released after receiving treatment and fluids.

He is the church’s 16th president-prophet, having served in that position for over nine years since Feb. 3, 2008, after the death of Gordon B. Hinckley.

The church has operated with members of the First Presidency fulfilling the role of the president before, as was the case with former presidents Spencer W. Kimball in the 1980s and Ezra Taft Benson in the 1990s.

If circumstances dictate, Monson’s counselors Henry B. Eyring and Dieter F. Uchtdorf will oversee the responsibilities of the church.

Members gather for the semiannual general conference the first weekends of April and October to hear from church leadership. The conference takes place in Salt Lake City but is broadcast worldwide via television, radio and internet.

