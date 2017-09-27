Sheriff to discuss crime, other law enforcement issues at Washington County Republican Women luncheon

Composite image: Washington County Sheriff Cory Pulsipher will speak at a luncheon hosted by the Washington County Republican Women | Photo of Pulsipher courtesy of WCSO, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Washington County Sheriff Cory C. Pulsipher will deliver an update on crime and challenges facing law enforcement and the public at a luncheon for the Washington County Republican Women.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held Oct. 5 at 11:30 a.m. at the Best Western Abbey Inn.

Pulsipher, who was first elected in 2011, has worked for the Sheriff’s Office for 30 years. His office comprises four divisions: corrections, emergency services, patrol and administrative. With a relatively low crime rate, Washington County has been recognized as one of Utah’s safest counties.

“As Washington County is one of the nation’s fastest growing counties,” Republican Women President Lesa Sandberg said in a media statement, “we expect that Sheriff Pulsipher will flag challenges he sees on the horizon.”

The Washington County Republican Women have been active in local politics and community service for more than 50 years. Its purpose is to promote an informed public through political education and activities, including a monthly meeting with guest speakers.

The organization is active in campaigns for Republican candidates and works to promote the Republican Party’s principles. Any Republican woman 18 years or older may join. Men are welcome to join as associate members.

Event details

What: Washington County Republican Women luncheon featuring Sheriff Cory Pulsipher.

When: Thursday, Oct. 5, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Best Western Abbey Inn, 1129 S. Bluff St., St. George.

Details: Cost $15 per person. Open to the public; however reservations are required. Register at the Washington County Republican Women’s website, by emailing wcrwmail@gmail.com or calling 435-656-4361.

