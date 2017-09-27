Letter to the Editor: What defines a Democrat?

Magnifying glass and dictionary photo by Antonprado / iStock / Getty Images Plus

OPINION — Just look at the diversity of groups that make up the Democratic Party: LGBT, BLM, NAACP, unions, intellectuals, socialists, feminists, Muslims, Hispanics , millennials, Hollywood and the commercial media (owned by Hollywood).

This array of groups has no ideology in common, no cohesive beliefs. They come together for political power to advance their unique but narrow agenda. The glue that holds them together is the need for votes.

The practice of subgroups uniting together is called identity politics. It requires no philosophical commonality. If you are black or gay or feminist you are a Democrat regardless of political beliefs. Do you think Muslims and feminists share any common beliefs? They just want the pulpit.

Consider the BLM movement, is this any different than the NAACP? Of course black (whatever that means) lives matter but no more than white lives. Should I support a person with black skin over a person with brown or white skin color? If a person with black skin is from India or Fiji, can I still support him or does he need to be of African descent?

Another group in this montage called Democrats is college intellectuals who rely on state legislatures for funding as do public school teachers. This dependence on public funding puts them at odds with fiscally conservative Republicans, they hop on the bandwagon for money.

Union leaders have preyed on American workers and abused their trust. They’ve needed political support and gotten it from the left to enact laws against the right to work. The states where they’ve prevailed are a mess of unfunded obligations and government borrowing.

So, all of these identity groups with a need for power but sharing no political ideology, unite to vote for clout in order to advance their separate interests.

These diverse parts of the Democratic Party seem to share one common thread, the practice of fiscal irresponsibility. Show me a state or municipality that is blue that is unencumbered by debt. The practice of buying votes for entitlements is expensive. Raising taxes is political suicide, this is the Democratic dilemma.

All this begs the question: Who leads the Democratic Party right now and where will they drive this bus of strange bedfellows? I’m waiting.

Submitted by CRAIG DAVIS, Washington City

