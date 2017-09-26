On the EDge: Time to evict the tenant of the People’s House

OPINION – I never played for a Super Bowl championship team.
I never kissed a layup off the backboard and through the hoop during an NBA game, let alone win a title.
I don’t see a Pulitzer or Nobel in my future and it’s a rock solid fact I will never be acknowledged for my campaign contributions.
But, just in case somebody miraculously decides to send me an invitation to the White House, the answer is no.
Nope.
Nada.
No way.
I’m with Golden State Warriors basketball star Stephen Curry when it comes to a White House visit: I’d rather stay home, even though that historic building at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is just as much mine as it is the current occupant’s.
It’s the People’s House and it belongs to all of us, whether young or old, black or white, Republican or Democrat.
It doesn’t matter if you are gay or not, a Muslim, Jew or Christian.
It is your house, my house, our house.
It is customary for championship sports teams or others of noted accomplishment to be invited to the White House in what is basically a political photo op.
Not this time.
“… by acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to,” Curry said in declining.
The president immediately rescinded the invitation, via Twitter, of course.
“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” he tweeted. “Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”
He tried to couch it by saying what a “privilege” it is to play professional sports.
Not really.
It is a privilege to serve the nation in an elected capacity.
It takes a lifetime of training and a host of well-developed God-given skills, intense dedication and focus and a world of physical and emotional sacrifices to make it to professional sports.
The Warriors immediately issued a statement supporting their star:
While we intended to meet as a team at the first opportunity we had this morning (Friday) to collaboratively discuss a potential visit to the White House, we accept that President Trump has made it clear that we are not invited. We believe there is nothing more American than our citizens having the right to express themselves freely on matters important to them. We’re disappointed that we did not have an opportunity during this process to share our views or have open dialogue on issues impacting our communities that we felt would be important to raise.
In lieu of a visit to the White House, we have decided that we’ll constructively use our trip to the nation’s capital (sic) in February to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion — the values that we embrace as an organization.
Curry is among a growing list of athletes estranged from the administration over the last few days after the president also hammered the NFL for “going soft” by instituting new rules to protect players from traumatic brain injuries that lead to violence and cognitive disorders and for not firing players who participate in silent protest during the playing of the national anthem.
The flame was touched to fuel Friday night when he visited Huntsville, Alabama.
“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘get that son-of-a-bitch off the field right now, out. He’s fired,’” Trump said.
“You know, some owner’s going to do that. He’s going to say, ‘That guy who disrespects our flag, he’s fired.’”
The president also took a slap at new rules implemented to protect players from serious injury, including the traumatic effects of concussions that have left a startling number of NFL players with cognitive disorders and aggressively violent behavior, saying the rules are “ruining the game.”
He then encouraged fans to walk out of stadiums if they see a player taking a knee in protest.
The NFL Player’s Association quickly condemned his words.
“This union … will never back down when it comes to protecting the constitutional rights of our players as citizens as well as their safety as men who compete in a game that exposes them to great risks,” DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFLPA, said in a statement on Twitter.
The commissioner agreed.
“The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture,” Goodell said in the league’s statement. “There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we’ve experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these (made by the president) demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”
New York Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch also said the president’s remarks were out of line.
“Comments like we heard last night from the president are inappropriate, offensive and divisive,” their statement, released Saturday, said. “We are proud of our players, the vast majority of whom use their NFL platform to make a positive difference in our society.”
Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the attitude of the current tenant of the People’s House.
No, what we have here is a highly irrational, crude and combative guy itching for a fight as he tries to deflect all eyes away from the ongoing investigation of his ties to Russia and that nation’s influence on our last election.
He’s called our house “a real dump.”
He’s disrespected our First Amendment.
And, he seems intent on duking it out with foreign leaders, from Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to German Chancellor Angela Merkel to North Korean strongman Kim Jong-un.
There is no filter, no grace, no sense or sensibility, just ham-fisted anger and spite.
It’s time for Congress to serve an eviction notice on this guy and return the People’s House to its rightful owners.
The condemnation and analysis of Trump is spot on and you had me until the last sentence. But what grounds do we have to “evict”, ie impeach, Trump? The most broad and lenient reason would be “high crimes and misdemeanors” but even that has never been successfully levied against a president beyond the House.
I would recommend citizens and officials be more conservative with their use of that tool. Trump is an embarrassment to our nation, ideals and government legacy but we are at a level of partisan bickering and tension that leaves us extremely vulnerable to dangerous choices. If we weaponize critical tools like impeachment at this moment I fear we may never recover. At a minimum we should at least wait until Mueller finishes the Russian investigation and presents concrete facts about the level of collusion and obstruction of Justice did or did not happen. Those types of charges could unite enough people, government and citizens, to rightfully “evict” Trump without causing undo harm to our country at one of our most divided moments. But if we weaponize it now then we condone a haphazard and partisan framework for impeachment that will cause more harm than good for years to come. It will radicalize a base and subset of the American population in a way we haven’t seen in a century or more.
Very well said, I agree 100%
Like it or not Trump was elected President in accordance with the Constitution. You don’t cast that aside because you don’t like how he performing.
I mostly agree. If there is an impeachable offense then we have every right to use it but I have yet to see a viable example, yet. If the Russia investigation turns up evidence of collusion or obstruction of justice then I say impeach him. But that is a big IF right now. Without strong legal rational these types of calls for eviction just seem to further hurt a constitutional democracy.
I’m pretty sure you don’t have to worry about an invite!!!!!
Divisive hatred like yours isn’t welcome very many places. Even tho people like you make a lot of noise, you’re still the vast minority. It’s time to come down off your high horse and use your opportunity to unite. Remember God loves us all.
Funny how you think the vast majority of people are on your side. Last time I checked Mr. Trump’s approval rating was around 41%, and that’s a Fox news poll to be fair to you Trump supporters. Not to mention that Trump lost the popular vote by 2.9 million votes. That is nearly the entire population of the state of Utah. So before you go thinking that we are the minority you better do your research. You are only the majority in places like Utah and the bible belt states, the rest of the country and the world are against Trump. The baby boomers are dying out and change is coming, even in southern Utah. Give us time and we make Utah blue with diversity.
You’re right change is coming. but probably not the kind you think. Being among my young peers on campus and in the work place, I would say that I have a pretty good grasp of what the opinions are of young people in my generation. (20-25 year olds) Yes you’ll see a loud minority of students on campus’ making a lot of noise, but what you don’t see are the students that refuse to buy into the ” blue” “diversity” that we’ve been fed with our whole lives. Baby boomers were the ones teaching us how to be blue. We are the ones that quickly realized that freedom and choice are better than an over bearing government and wanted to start a change. We were the ones that elected President trump. That is the change you will continue to see.
Ed, you really need to get over yourself.
Wow. He said some tough words. You don’t like them. Ok. But why is this reason to “evict” him from the White House? Sounds like your butt still hurts from the election. Get over it. Trump will be around for another 7 years. He will go down as one of the best Presidents in the history of our country — despite your trivial thoughts or hurt feelings, Snowflake.
Great comment couldn’t have said it better!
Again, another acid rant on something you have no knowledge about. The president has a right to his remarks and his feelings also ED. You are a bigot and it shows in your writings. So what you said in that tyrad of crap you wrote is that the President does not have a right to his own feelings and remarks. What he said in essence is what many people feel. Pro Sports stars as well as the Movie Stars are the most over paid people in the world. Never has anyone deserved such money for playing a game or acting as someone else. Leave the politics at home and when your on the field play the game. The NFL has penalized players in the past for having their say on clothing and on their shoes. But for some reason they felt it okay to allow Asses to sit and kneel over a Flag that symbolizes the freedom to do what they do and make a lot of money. The media jumps at any chance to put the president down and makes accolades for these self serving people. But when Tim Tebow kneels and says a prayer the media and probably you, mock and make fun of him and tell him to take it to the locker room. Every newspaper needs a Idiot to be a writer and the St. George News has you. Keep up the good work. I need something like this crap to read every once in a while to remind me why I left California and Moved to an area filled with beauty and good people.
So you move to an area with “beauty and good people” but willingly use language like “as*es” and “idiot” to describe people’s views you disagree with? Do you see the irony? Nothing wrong with disagreeing with others’ ideas but insults aren’t necessary.
I am curious since you point out a perceived hypocrisy: do we condone players like Tebow and Colin K. making political statements on the job or do we not? Your condemnation appears inconsistent.
Don’t worry, if blueford is like me, he calls peolle he agrees with idiots too 😁 it’s a term of endearment and truth. We are all idiots at some moment of the day. It’s fun to say, lighten up and try it b&f . Next idiotic thing you do- say out loud ‘idiot’ it will make you laugh 😁
Simple answer… nope. Not going to happen.
I should clarify…i call.myself idiot at such moments but I don’t think its a behavior of “good people” to call others that in public venues like this. Its harmful to decent public dialog.
Your judgement not mine!
I consider Mr. Ed as as false teacher with false values that sprays his beliefs in the articles that he produces. So this statement rings true with me and I stand by it. “Standing face to face with these false teachers, Jesus Christ the Son of God, called them “hypocrites”, “blind guides, ” “blind, ” “whited sepulchers, ” “serpents, ” and “ye generation of vipers” (Matt. 23:23-34). Yet, we are told today that we are to fellowship with men whose doctrines are just as un-scriptural as those of the Pharisees. Some who say they are Bible believing Christians insist on working with the left and other assorted heretics. Yet, according to many, we are not supposed to rebuke them for their compromise.” Asses, Vipers, —- tomato/ Tomato whats the difference. Jesus Christ felt it was okay. So must I!!
Concerning Tebow and Colin K. yes its inconsistent of the NFL and the Media. Either way, Both attitudes need to be addressed and done in the locker room or at home. NOT on the Stage as a Player. YOU have to remember that these players are employed. They have Rules to follow. Just as you would in your own job where sometimes political views are asked to keep it to yourself. As far as my wordage. Do I not have the right to express myself. ARE you judging my use of language? Can I not speak freely online or in the open? Watch the speech that the president did and you will realize it was his own opinion expressed out in the open. Its the Media that blows it out of proportion. If Trump was the owner of a NFL team which he has tried to buy and did own one in the USFL in the 80’s. He can fire anyone of his players if he felt it was time. NFL players are employees. If they demean the game, cause fans to be mad, cause the franchise to lose money than they the players can move to another team or be fired. NO ONE has hired Colin K. Not because he is black or raciest but he cost the 49ers a lot of money in fan revenue and his play sucks. (is that to harsh of a word for you?). I say what I want to and asses like you like to judge others. I bet you have some issues of your own. Everyone does. But I feel that IMPEACHMENT in this article for a President to say how he feels than that is the attitude and Judgement of an Idiot. This writer is one and his attitude is one of a dumb Ass. By the way which ass are you talking about?? Your BUTT or a Donkey?? I qualify this Democrate writer as a Dumb Ass(Donkey). Need I explain again??? You know its their symbol right??
“i say what I like to asses like you like to judge others”
You see the irony and hypocrisy of that statement, right? I don’t judge you or call you names. I analyze your statements and draw judgements about those. There is a fundamental difference and a civil society demands acting accordingly.
No one is infringing on your privilege to speak on this private forum. But you mistake the privilege to speak here (free speach is right against gov. limitations not from private enterprises like this as you highlight) with the non-existent privilege to do so without criticism. When you write hateful and hypocritical ideas I am going to call them out.
Owners of football teams do have the right to hire and fire employees, based upon the laws that govern the businesses. At the end of the day, we learned that these players are abiding by the rules of their employers. The league, owners and players have made that abundantly clear. Nothing helps unite different partisans like a demagogue attacking shared principles. Maybe the President should respect that business right and stop meddling. But we know Trump disrespects the fundamental privilege of free speech and press and has provided ample evidence to that observation. Respecting those higher values and principles means we get to critique him even if he is exercising his own right to speech. Its a beautiful thing.
Interesting use of Matthew 23 on your part. 23:23 actually calls out Pharisees for collecting money allowed by law but ignoring “weightier matters of the law: justice, MERCY, and faith”. The “fifth discourse” you cite is Jesus’ “critical judgement against religious leadership” who he considers “hypocrites” (a word derived from Greek for the “role assumed by an actor”) because they “strain out a gnat but swallow a camel”. Jesus clearly expects followers to practice justice and mercy which are laid bare in Micah 6.8: “He has told you, O Mortal, what is good…..but to do justice, and to live kindness, and to walk humbly with your God”. Does insulting the author the way you have fit remotely within the parameters of kindness, humbleness and mercy, the higher values Jesus constantly requests of his followers? I think not and actually think you can do better for yourself and this forum by recognizing that dissonance.
The sad truth is,
How did the Dungle Trump get elected in the first place? The Dungle is a direct result of years of middle class carrying the majority
of the burden for paying for these other people that do not have health insurance. And then all of a sudden you see the middle class
not being able to retire because health insurance is too expensive and then you have berny and hilarious saying that they want to make 4.5 million illegals in this country citizens and they want to take 100,000 refugees from Sierra and they want to pay off everyone’s student loans, in the mean time the working middle class can not retire. That is the reason the Dungle Trump got elected.
I personally think we could solve most of our nations problems by what obama initially intended on implementing ( a national healthcare plan). In the end it would of probably required approx. a 50% tax rate, but many other countries have it and it does work.
Lets face it our country is based on greed and I doubt if politicians would ever go for it, there is too many special interest donations from pharmaceuticals and our nation is based on greed.
The Dungle Trum, never my stinking pile.
No wonder we refer to him as “SPECIAL ED”. Ed has no clue wht the laws are and we already evicted the squatter that was in the White House . You can’t impeach the president just because he makes you cry EDDY..Sorry you are wrong again, as always..
God Bless President Trump!
There are plenty of things that set President Trump apart from most of the modern-era Presidents, but the main thing is that he is refusing to let the press (i.e. Ed and his ilk) run the country. He’s secure enough in his ideas, his agenda, and his abilities that he doesn’t mind getting raked over the coals by this nation’s liberal media.
Just recently he said what needed to be said, as always. Our nation’s athletes, most of whom skated right past the “education” part of their education due to their athletic talent, are making fools of themselves and this great nation every time they disrespect the flag and the National Anthem. He called them out, now they’re whining like the spoiled-rotten millionaires they are.
Of course many people in the USA are huge sports fans, and are forced to watch this childish display. It reminds me of a father telling his little boy to stop hitting his sister, so he hits her 5 more times in defiance. And then they actually have the nerve – the UNMITIGATED GALL – to say that President Trump is the one who brought politics into sports, when his only intention was to take it out.
Let them play their game. What we found out in the last election, when Hillary Clinton was so sure of victory that she’d probably already hired an interior designer for “The People’s House,” is that there is a silent majority in this country who see right through all this liberal nonsense. We’re out here, watching you liberals act like the entitled brats you have always been – so bitter and angry in defeat that you won’t even accept the results of the election – and wondering how we could ever have considered you as worthy of a political platform.
I’d like to see you try to evict President Trump. You don’t have a majority in the House or Senate, you don’t have the Supreme Court, and you don’t have the White House. The reason for that is that the citizens of the USA are no longer interested in your ridiculous agenda. We’ve seen enough. The Democratic Party is dead, God willing.
Hatred, nothing but hatred.