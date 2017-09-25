Teen bicyclist crosses into oncoming traffic, gets knocked off bike by minivan

ST. GEORGE — A teenage bicyclist was injured when he cut in front of oncoming traffic and was hit by a minivan Monday afternoon.

St. George police responded upon report of a crash involving a bike and a minivan at 3:11 p.m. on 1140 South near where the road intersects with 3000 East.

The 14-year-old bicyclist was riding west in the westbound lane of 1140 South as traffic backed up ahead of him, St. George Police Officer Andy Mickelson said.

“At some point, the rider decided to cross the street, cross behind a vehicle directly into the path of a eastbound vehicle,” Mickelson said. “That vehicle struck the cyclist, knocking him down.”

Emergency personnel from St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance rushed to the scene to provide initial medical treatment to the boy.

“I don’t know what the extent of the injuries are,” Mickelson said.

The teen was transported to the hospital by his mother.

“Given the rider’s age, he won’t receive a citation,” Mickelson said, “but the operator of the vehicle was not cited either – there was no fault there.”

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

