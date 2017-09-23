Driver receives minor injuries after rear-end collision on I-15

ST. GEORGE — A woman received minor injuries after rear-ending another car on Interstate 15 Saturday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Murphy said the accident occurred near mile marker 12 on the southbound side of the interstate. Traffic had slowed down in the right lane, either due to a traffic stop or a disabled vehicle, Murphy said, adding that cars were beginning to move to the left to avoid the slowdown.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., the driver of gray Chevrolet Impala collided with a white Volkswagen Passat sedan that had slowed or stopped.

“The person from behind struck him (and) was unable to stop in time to avoid the accident,” Murphy said, adding the female driver of the Impala was taken by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center with injuries that appeared to be minor. There were no injuries to the driver or other occupants of the Passat, he said.

Vehicle damage appeared minimal to the Passat, which had a damaged rear bumper but was still operational. However, the Impala had a broken headlight, crumpled hood and front-end damage and was transported from the scene by a tow truck.

Southbound I-15 was congested while the accident was investigated, with all traffic temporarily being moved over to the left lane.

In addition to the Utah Highway Patrol, officers from Washington City Police Department and St. George Police Department were among those responding to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

