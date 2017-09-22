Rear-end collision with school bus in Washington City injures 1

Aftermath of a rear-end collision between a car and school bus. The bus was able to be driven away from the scene while the car was heavily damaged and required a tow, Washington City, Utah, Sept. 22, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY – A woman was taken to the hospital after she rear-ended a school bus Friday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., Washington City Police and other emergency responders were dispatched to the area of 100 South and 100 East where a white passenger car had crashed into the rear of a bus that was stopped to drop off some students at the street corner, Washington City Police spokesman Ed Kantor said.

The driver of the white car failed to stop for some unknown reason, Kantor said, which resulted in heavy front-end damage for the car when it came into contact with the bus.

As for the bus, its bumper was slightly bent.

The car’s driver was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance for medical evaluation.

The bus driver was unharmed, and the bus was able to be driven away from the scene. Kantor was unable to confirm if there were any passengers left in the bus at the time of impact.

The car’s driver was cited for following too close and failing to stop for a bus.

This report is based on statements from law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

