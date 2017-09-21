Wind flips trailer, temporarily blocking southbound I-15

Written by Mori Kessler
September 21, 2017
High winds overturned a trailer on southbound I-15 near milepost 52 and brought southbound traffic to a standstill for a short time. No one was injured in the incident, Kanarraville, Utah, Sept. 21, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Ben Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A wind-related traffic accident on Interstate 15 caused traffic to come to a temporary halt near Kanarraville Thursday night.

Around 6:20 p.m., a Jeep Cherokee pulling a trailer was southbound on I-15 when it was blasted by strong winds, Utah High Patrol Trooper Clay Allred said.

That caused the trailer to overturn and block both southbound travel lanes around milepost 52.

Traffic came to a standstill for 10 to 15 minutes, Allred said, causing traffic to quickly back up an estimated four miles.

As troopers worked to remove the Jeep and trailer, traffic began to move around the accident scene by going onto the shoulder and the median.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a wind advisory for much of southern and central Utah that warned of high winds through Thursday afternoon and evening till around 9 p.m.

The advisory warned of wind speeds between 25 and 35 mph with sudden gusts of up to 50 mph. The area of the advisory covered I-15 from St. George to Nephi.

“Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds which can make driving difficult,” the advisory stated.

The Jeep’s driver was unharmed as the vehicle itself was not overturned along with the trailer, Allred said.

The accident scene has since been cleared.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

1 Comment

  • beacon September 22, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I’m surprised we don’t see more such incidents given the speeds at which drivers pulling trailers drive. Wind was involved, but that’s even more reason to slow down and drive reasonably.

Leave a Reply