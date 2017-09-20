One driver taken to hospital after 2-car crash

A smashed Nissan Sentra sits on Dixie Drive after a collision Wednesday, that sent the driver to the hospital with serious injuries. St. George, Utah, Sept, 20, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday afternoon after the car he was driving tangled with a car making a left turn, closing one direction of Dixie Drive and a major artery by Southgate Golf Course.

Just before 1:30 p.m., a silver Nissan Sentra was westbound on Dixie Drive when it collided with a white Lexus waiting to turn left onto 600 West.

St. George Police Capt. Gordon McCracken said the accident is still being investigated; indeed, accident reconstruction crews were on the scene for almost two hours, closing eastbound Dixie Drive between 600 West and Hilton Drive, and 600 West between Dixie Drive and Tonaquint Drive.

But there was one thing he did know about the accident: seat belt use. “She was, she’s fine; he wasn’t, he’s in serious condition,” McCracken said. “He was not wearing his seat belt. That’s a biggie.”

The driver of the Nissan Sentra was taken by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George in serious condition. The Lexus driver was checked by medical personnel and released.

Further details were not available at the time of publication pending further investigation.

Units from the St. George Police and Fire departments and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

