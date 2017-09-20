One driver taken to hospital after 2-car crash

ST. GEORGE — A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday afternoon after the car he was driving tangled with a car making a left turn, closing one direction of Dixie Drive and a major artery by Southgate Golf Course.
Just before 1:30 p.m., a silver Nissan Sentra was westbound on Dixie Drive when it collided with a white Lexus waiting to turn left onto 600 West.
St. George Police Capt. Gordon McCracken said the accident is still being investigated; indeed, accident reconstruction crews were on the scene for almost two hours, closing eastbound Dixie Drive between 600 West and Hilton Drive, and 600 West between Dixie Drive and Tonaquint Drive.
But there was one thing he did know about the accident: seat belt use. “She was, she’s fine; he wasn’t, he’s in serious condition,” McCracken said. “He was not wearing his seat belt. That’s a biggie.”
The driver of the Nissan Sentra was taken by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George in serious condition. The Lexus driver was checked by medical personnel and released.
Further details were not available at the time of publication pending further investigation.
Units from the St. George Police and Fire departments and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.
This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.
2,3,4 wrecks a day here in this small city is pathetic! In So. Cal each and every city is stacked with 100,000-250-300,000 people and they ALL have cars yet you don’t see even close to the amounts of wrecks we have here. Why? Well I’m going to say the police department is complicit here. When I moved here 18 years ago I tell you the cops were on you if you were being stupid. Speeding and lane change violations and I was impressed with them, fast forward to today and there are more cops and more wrecks. The police department is NOT doing their job and stopping the stupidity out there and ya’ll are running amuck. Oh, I gotta get in front of that truck I cant see around, or I’m running that yellow even tho it’s red when you go through or making thet left in front of oncoming traffic cutting it so close that car has to slam on the brakes. These all are easy to see out there but I don’t see enough cars being pulled over. I dont see the cops watching intersections nearly enough but strangely they all show up when there is a wreck so do not tell me they are busy.
The police better start getting control of the syndrome happening here or by the time the population doubles here it may be too late. Remember also that all the young drivers starting out here are going to be the same way. And they have no experience. Why not stop it now and slow this place down. I am sick and tired of some idiot on my bumper because I am only doing the speed limit . Why does it have to be a darn race? Your NOT going to get anywhere any faster in a small town exept to the next light.
Heck, maybe it’s all about the all mighty dollar. Wrecks help the economy or those who may work in a field that is beneficial to an accident. If thats why the cops wont solve this problem then were all in trouble.