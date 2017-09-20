5-year-old St. George boy dies after being run over

Five-year-old Bennett Hammon, of St. George, died Sunday after being runover by a truck, photo location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Bennett Hammon GoFundMe, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 5-year-old St. George boy died Sunday after being run over by his father while visiting the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area with his family.

The boy has been identified by his family as Bennett Hammon. He had just started kindergarten in August.

At approximately 11:20 a.m. Sunday, National Park Service dispatch received a call that a 5-year-old boy had been run over by a vehicle at Lone Rock Beach and that CPR was being performed, according to a statement issued by the National Park Service.

“NPS employees responded immediately and found the child with severe traumatic injuries,” park officials said, adding that emergency responders continued CPR and began life-saving efforts on the child.

An air medical helicopter was also dispatched to the scene. Just before noon, the child was transported by Classic Aviation to the Page Hospital, where he died at approximately 2:45 p.m., park service officials said.

The boy’s father, Benjamin Hammon, posted about the tragic accident on Facebook.

As many of you have heard. This last weekend my small family was in Lake Powell enjoying the end of summer. After a fun filled morning, we were packing up to leave when my son Bennett started building a sand castle in front of my truck. I jumped in (and) checked to see where the kids were. thinking I saw them all with their mom I pulled forward. Bennett was killed instantly. This little human has touched so many hearts that it’s impossible for us to contact everyone.

His father added that Bennett’s funeral services will be held this weekend in St. George.

A Bennett Hammon Memorial GoFundMe account, established Monday by family friend Brittney Callister, had raised $8,910 by 113 people in a day.

“Our dear friends Ben and Amanda are dealing with a tragedy no parents should have to walk through,” Callister wrote on the page. “As friends, we are starting this gofundme account to help relieve the family of any financial stresses so they can morn and be together – focused on each other rather than money. Please help however you can – even if that just means reposting this.”

Authorities said Tuesday evening the incident remains under investigation by the National Park Service.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

