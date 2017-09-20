Minivan strikes bicyclist in crosswalk near Dixie High School

Emergency personnel evaluate a teenage boy who received minor injuries after being struck by a minivan while riding his bike to Dixie High School in St. George, Utah, Sept. 20, 2017. | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A student riding his bike to Dixie High School was struck and knocked over by a minivan Wednesday morning. Despite the fact that the boy wasn’t wearing a helmet, authorities at the scene said he escaped injury, aside from a few minor scrapes.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the boy was traveling west along 700 South toward the school, St. George Police Sgt. Albert Gilman said. He crossed 400 East on a green light while riding his bike in the crosswalk on the left side of 700 South.

A female driver in a minivan also traveling west made a left turn from 700 South onto 400 East, striking the boy and knocking him and his bike to the ground, Gilman said.

“She was going the same direction he was and just didn’t see him,” he said.

The impact appeared to be minor, with little or no visible damage to the minivan or the bike. The boy, reportedly a 15-year-old Dixie High student, was alert and responsive while being evaluated by emergency medical technicians at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, Gilman said, and was placed inside the ambulance while awaiting parental notification.

The driver of the minivan was cited for failure to yield on a left turn.

In addition to the St. George Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance crews, the St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene. Dixie High School administrators were also present.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

