‘Southwest Astronomy Festival’ aims to turn eyes to the sky

National Park Service photo shows the importance of dark skies, Cedar Breaks National Monument, Utah, date not specified | Photo by Zach Schierl, St. George News

SOUTHERN UTAH — The first “Southwest Astronomy Festival” will be taking place Friday and Saturday throughout southwestern Utah and beyond at various times and locations, including Cedar City, St. George, Springdale, Ivins, Cedar Breaks National Monument, Zion National Park, Red Cliffs Desert Reserve visitor center and Pipe Springs National Monument.

Utah has more International Dark Sky locations than any other state, province or region in the world and now is the time to celebrate. The National Park Service invites guests to join a regional celebration of astronomy and the region’s glittering dark skies.

Activities are open to the public and most are free; however, some have limited seating or registration may be required. A detailed schedule of Southwest Astronomy Festival activities and locations can be found here.

These events are sponsored by Cedar Breaks National Monument and Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument, along with the support of the Southern Utah Space Foundation, the St. George Astronomy Group and many other participating organizations.

