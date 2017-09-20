Plane lands ‘gear-up,’ shutting St. George Regional airport runway down

ARFF responds to landing accident at the St. George Regional Airport when plane lands without landing gear engaged Wednesday, St. George, Utah, Sept. 20, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George Regional Airport’s sole runway was closed after a pilot landed a single-engine aircraft without lowering the landing gear Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m. airport emergency personnel were dispatched to an incident involving a Cessna Centurion 210 that landed on the runway without it’s landing gear fully extended, otherwise known as a “gear-up” landing, St. George Regional Airport manager, Richard Stehmeier said.

When a “gear-up” landing occurs the landing gear is not locked into place so the underside, or belly of the aircraft becomes the primary landing device, he said.

The plane hit the ground and slid along the asphalt for several seconds before it came to a stop, damaging the aircraft’s propellers in the process.

“Without the landing gear locked the plane lands on its belly and usually the damage is confined to the props,” Stehmeier said, “as the tips are bent back when they hit the asphalt.”

The pilot was able to exit the aircraft on his own and was uninjured.

Meanwhile, airport personnel contacted the Federal Aviation Administration as required, and once cleared were able to move the aircraft.

Airport operations then responded and lifted the aircraft using straps before it was towed to the hangar. The landing gear was locked into place and the aircraft was lowered onto the hangar floor, where it will remain until repairs are scheduled.

The runway was shut down for approximately 30 minutes to allow responders to remove the aircraft and clear the runway.

“With an airplane that size it really doesn’t take much to move it once we get the clearance from the FAA,” Stehmeier said, and we try and get these situations handled as quickly as possible which was the case today,” Stehmeier said.

The delay affected two cargo flights, one UPS flight and a FedEx arrival, that both circled in the air until the runway was reopened and it was safe to land.

No damage to airport property was reported.

The accident was triggered when the pilot failed to lower the landing gear, either because of a distraction or he may have forgotten to do so, which happens more often than people may think, Stehmeier said.

There may be some truth to that statement.

Gear-up landings are not uncommon, and usually occur when the pilot becomes distracted, according to a National Parks Service bulletin released in May 2017, entitled, “Unstoppable Approach.”

The bulletin also released statistics showing that most non-fatal accidents occur during landing, and “gear-up” landings are the third most common landing mishap.

This type of accident represents a substantial percentage of the cost of flying, and can happen to pilots of all experience levels, yet the financial carnage can be staggering.

Dwayne Adams with the Aviation Services Group in St. George said that these landings can lead to repair costs ranging between $60,000 to $70,000.

“There’s nothing standard with aircraft repairs, but that range is just an estimate without knowing the details of the landing,” Adams said.

The airport reopened without further incident and without injury.

“We are all human, and we make mistakes,” Stehmeier said, adding, “We just try and keep the mistakes to the type that don’t kill us.”

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews