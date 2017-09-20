MISSING: 14-year-old Haven Nutter

Written by Cody Blowers
September 20, 2017

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are requesting the public’s help in locating a teen reported missing two weeks ago.

Haven Joseph Nutter, 14, ran away from home on the evening of Sept. 6, and was last seen in the area of Escalante Drive and Wesley Powell Drive in St. George.

Haven Nutter of St. George was last seen on the evening of Sept. 6 in the area of Escalante and Wesley Powell Dr St. George, Utah, Sept. 6, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

Investigators believe the teen is still in the area.

Full description of Nutter:

  • Missing since: Sept. 6, 2017.
  • Missing from: St. George.
  • Age: 14.
  • Sex: Male.
  • Race: White.
  • Hair color: Blonde.
  • Eye color: Blue.
  • Height: 5 foot 8 inches.
  • Weight: 140 lbs.

Anyone with information about Nutter’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300, and reference 17P022604.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Police have been actively working with the parents since the teen was reported missing on Sept. 6, but were unable to locate him and are now seeking the public’s help,  St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Cody Blowers Cody Blowers was raised in South San Francisco, California. A 2013 graduate of Colorado Technical University, Cody earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in paralegal studies. Through the course of her academic studies she discovered that writing is her true passion, and she is committed to providing credible, integrated news coverage. Cody joined St. George News in 2015, and when she’s not busy chasing the news, she can generally be found chasing her young granddaughter, Kali.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

1 Comment

  • comments September 21, 2017 at 12:03 am

    haven nutter. quite a name…

Leave a Reply