MISSING: 14-year-old Haven Nutter

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are requesting the public’s help in locating a teen reported missing two weeks ago.

Haven Joseph Nutter, 14, ran away from home on the evening of Sept. 6, and was last seen in the area of Escalante Drive and Wesley Powell Drive in St. George.

Investigators believe the teen is still in the area.

Full description of Nutter:

Missing since: Sept. 6, 2017.

Missing from: St. George.

Age: 14.

Sex: Male.

Race: White.

Hair color: Blonde.

Eye color: Blue.

Height: 5 foot 8 inches.

Weight: 140 lbs.

Anyone with information about Nutter’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300, and reference 17P022604.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Police have been actively working with the parents since the teen was reported missing on Sept. 6, but were unable to locate him and are now seeking the public’s help, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

