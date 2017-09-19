Rollover leaves one man in shock, subsequently airlifted to hospital

Stock image | St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A 26-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital Monday night after he was involved in a rollover while traveling down Cedar Mountain.

Law enforcement was dispatched at 9:22 p.m. to a crash on state Route 14 where a Cedar City man and woman, both allegedly intoxicated, rolled their vehicle, UHP Trooper Adam Gibbs said.

This was the second incident in less than four hours Gibbs responded to involving a rollover and a driver who was allegedly under the influence. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, 31-year-old Mark Lucian Johnson was arrested after hitting a vehicle carrying a family of six.

In this latter incident, the man and woman were traveling west on SR-14 in a 2001 Honda Civic and were unable to navigate the s-turn at milepost 13 and rolled the vehicle down the incline.

Authorities are still trying to determine the driver of the vehicle, Gibbs said.

The man in the Honda was airlifted to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George after he went into shock. The 24-year-old female was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to the Cedar City Hospital with a broken leg and neck pain.

The incident remains under investigation, Gibbs said, and no arrests been made.

