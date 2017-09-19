Family of 6 hit by alleged drunk driver

Stock image, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A Cedar City man accused of driving under the influence crashed his vehicle head on into a vehicle with a family of six inside Monday, causing both vehicles to roll.

According to a Utah Highway Patrol investigation, 31-year-old Mark Lucian Johnson was driving west on Cross Hollow Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. when he reportedly crossed the center line and hit the side of an oncoming vehicle carrying a family of six.

The impact caused the two drivers to lose control and run off the road – both vehicles rolled, UHP Trooper Adam Gibbs said.

Several members of the family sustained minor injuries, including four children ranging in age from 5 to 14 years old, Gibbs said.

Johnson was arrested and taken to Cedar City Hospital by police for medical clearance before being transported to the Iron County Correctional Facility and booked on charges of driving while under the influence, expired registration, driving without insurance and unsafe lane change.

