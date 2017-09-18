Failure to yield reportedly causes collision on River Road

ST. GEORGE — The driver of a Honda Civic reportedly failed to see an oncoming Jeep Monday morning while turning left. The resulting crash damaged both vehicles considerably.

The incident took place at approximately 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of River Road and Foremaster Drive/East 700 South.

“In talking with both drivers and witnesses what happened was the 2016 Honda Civic was southbound on River Road … waiting to turn left onto Foremaster,” St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said. “She was behind another vehicle. That vehicle turned left, she followed that vehicle in a left turn and didn’t see the oncoming … 2015 Jeep Wrangler.”

Hale said the vehicles collided in the middle of the intersection, and the Honda Civic sustained major front-end damage. The Jeep apparently had its front axle twisted, and the frame was showing signs of damage. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The driver of the Civic had a small child in the car with her, Hale said, but there were no injuries to the child. The driver complained of chest pain from the airbag going off in her car during the collision, and the driver of the Jeep complained of head pain when his head struck the roof. However, neither driver was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Honda Civic was issued a citation for failure to yield on a left turn, Hale said.

Traffic was affected by the wreck for almost an hour while clean-up and investigation occurred.

Units from St. George Police and Fire departments responded to the scene along with Gold Cross ambulance.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman