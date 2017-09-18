Burkett announces candidacy for Congress; seeks to unseat Stewart

ST. GEORGE – A former vice chairwoman of the Washington County Republican Party announced Monday her intent to run for Congress.

St. George resident Mary Burkett said she intends to run for Utah 2nd Congressional District seat on the Republican ticket in 2018. The decision comes after a 90-day listening tour across the district, during which Burkett said she heard the thoughts and concerns of prospective voters.

“It’s obvious that there is an appetite for change, a genuine longing to get back to our constitutional principles of minimal federal government, individual rights and states’ rights,” she said in a statement.

Burkett added that she is not looking to become a career politician with a voting record that promotes self-interest over the interests of constituents.

Republican Congressman Chris Stewart, who currently serves as the 2nd district’s representative, has a voting record that serves as an example of a self-interested politician, Burkett said.

“That he has announced that he is looking to run for the United States Senate is verification that he has been building a career in politics,” she said. “My goal is to serve.”

Stewart has previously mentioned to various Utah media outlets that he may consider running for Sen. Orrin Hatch’s seat should the long-serving senator decide not to run for yet another term.

Stewart has served as the 2nd district’s congressman since since 2013.

Earlier this year, Democrat Misty Snow, who ran against Republican Sen. Mike Lee in 2016, announced her intent to run against Stewart for the congressional seat.

Snow made headlines last year for being one of the first transgender individuals to be nominated by a major political party for Congress.

Born in New Jersey and raised in Southern California, Burkett is a graduate of the University of Utah and has lived in St. George for over a decade.

She has been involved in Republican politics in Washington County and across Utah, and currently serves as a member of the Utah Republican Party’s Central Committee.

