Car lands in intersection median after collision on Bluff Street

ST. GEORGE — A question of right-of-way led to a two-car collision at the intersection of Bluff Street and West Sunset Boulevard Sunday night that landed one vehicle in the median and both vehicles inoperable.

St. George Police responded to the crash involving a Mini Cooper and a white Kia passenger car at approximately 8:38 p.m.

The Kia was southbound on Bluff Street as the Mini Cooper was making a left turn from northbound Bluff Street onto West Sunset Boulevard, St. George Police Officer Aaron Bergquist said.

The driver of the Kia told Bergquist he had a green light to proceed through the intersection, and the driver of the Mini Cooper said he had a yellow arrow, Bergquist said.

“At some point, they collided,” he said.

Medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance arrived on scene, but no injuries were reported.

The Kia ended up on the intersection’s median following the collision, and both cars sustained enough damage to be inoperable and were towed away.

The driver of the Mini was cited for his role in the crash, Bergquist said.

Traffic in the area was light at the time of the incident. While traffic was slowed as a result of the collision, it kept moving.

“This time of night on a Sunday, thankfully, wasn’t too bad,” Bergquist said of the traffic.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

