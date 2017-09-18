Two-truck crash on Main Street disables truck, injures 1

Police respond to a two-truck collision on Main Street in St. George, Utah, Sept. 18, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman suffered minor injuries following a two-truck collision on Main Street in St. George Monday afternoon.

St. George Police responded to the crash involving a white 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck and a silver 2011 Toyota Tacoma at the intersection of Main Street and 1160 South at 1:28 p.m.

“The 2004 Chevy pickup was westbound on 1160 South and stopped at the stop sign on Main Street waiting to turn left onto Main Street,” St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said.

“The 2011 Toyota pickup was northbound on Main Street,” he said. “The driver was waiting to turn left, did not see the other truck come up the road, started to pull out in front of that truck, and the Chevy pickup hit the side of the Toyota pickup.”

The passenger in the Toyota complained of a sore right wrist from bracing herself on the dashboard.

No other injuries were reported, and everyone involved was wearing seat belts.

“The driver of the Chevy pickup was issued a citation for failing to yield after the stop sign,” Jamison said.

The Toyota was disabled in the crash, its rear axle damaged.

A wrecker towed the Toyota, while the Chevrolet was driven from the scene with some front-end damage.

Traffic in the area of the crash was intermittently blocked and slowed but flowed without much delay.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

