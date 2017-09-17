Man leads authorities on high-speed chase for 60 miles through Arizona and Utah

St. George News stock image

IRON COUNTY — A driver was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly failed to stop on a traffic stop and led authorities on a high-speed chase for approximately 60 miles from northern Arizona through Iron County.

Arizona Department of Public Safety authorities initially attempted to make the traffic stop when they spotted Timothy Boren, of West Jordan, speeding in a Nissan rental car sometime around 9 p.m. MDT.

“The vehicle did not stop and continued on at over 100 miles an hour,” Washington County Sheriff’s Lt. Brock Bentley said.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies took over the pursuit as the driver crossed into Utah.

“The vehicle was spiked at mile post 27 but was able to continue on,” Bentley said.

Boren then crossed into Iron County, at which point Iron County Sheriff’s deputies and Utah Highway Patrol troopers joined to assist in the pursuit.

Another attempt at spikes was made at mile post 46 before Boren finally pulled over after leaving the interstate at Exit 51.

A felony stop was performed, and the suspect was taken into custody by UHP troopers.

“From all we can gather right now, he just said he was trying to get to northern Utah and felt like he couldn’t stop,” Bentley said of why Boren fled. “Really don’t have much other explanation than that. He felt like he couldn’t stop and then eventually decided, ‘Okay, yeah, I probably better stop.’”

Boren was booked into jail at Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane on charges of reckless driving and evading by fleeing in a vehicle.

“We are pleased this pursuit was able to come to a safe end with no one being hurt,” Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

St. George News reporter Tracie Sullivan contributed to this report.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.