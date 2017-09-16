Man stabbed during altercation at motel on St. George Boulevard

A man was allegedly stabbed and walked to the Coronada Inn on St. George Boulevard when police were called Friday, St. George, Utah, Sept. 15, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was transported to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed during an altercation at a motel in St. George Friday night.

Sometime after 10 p.m. the St. George Communications Center began receiving calls from multiple individuals reporting that a man had been stabbed and was bleeding at a motel on St. George Boulevard.

Police officers and emergency medical personnel responded to the Coronada Inn located at 559 E. St. George Boulevard and located the man who had suffered a stab wound to the stomach, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

During the investigation, officers learned that the man was stabbed next door at the Economy Inn during a confrontation with an unidentified man earlier and ended up at the Coronada Inn where police later found him.

The Economy Inn is located at 525 E. St. George Boulevard, next door to the Coronada Inn.

According to witnesses at the scene, the man walked to the Coronada Inn for help. The man was a guest there previously and had made friends during his stay and was going to see if he could get someone to help him.

Meanwhile, several bystanders observed the man and noticed he was bleeding as he walked through the parking lot of the motel, the witness said. They called 911 for help.

The injured man refused to provide officers with the name of the individual who allegedly stabbed him during the altercation at the Economy Inn earlier and was unwilling to cooperate with the investigation, the officer said.

“He chose not to be a victim,” Trombley said.

The man was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment. No additional information was available at the time of this report.

According to the Utah Crime Index, in 2015, the most recent data available, more than 94,000 crimes were reported in Utah, an 8 percent increase over 2014. Additionally, there were 54 homicides and more than 116,700 arrests.

In Washington County, 1,074 assaults were reported, along with 129 aggravated assaults. Of those, 623 were reported in St. George, along with 79 of the aggravated assaults.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

