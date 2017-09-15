Dixie Roundup Rodeo opens with a bang; video and photo gallery

ST. GEORGE — The 83rd annual St. George Lions Club Dixie Roundup Rodeo opened with a patriotic bang Thursday night, with nearly 30 minutes of opening ceremony festivities.

In addition to the rodeo royalty riding around the historic Dixie Lions Sunbowl arena on horseback, there were many other flag-bearers featured, including members of the military, ROTC clubs, law enforcement and dozens of local children.

A parachutist even got into the act, jumping from a plane and landing in the middle of the arena.

Several young participants carried a large U.S. flag and unfurled it as the Pledge of Allegiance was recited, followed by 9-year-old Whitlee Durham’s rousing vocal rendition of the national anthem.

Adding to the spectacle, a large tank was driven into the arena, courtesy of the Utah Army National Guard’s 222nd Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Battalion.

After the grand opening, the rodeo got down to business, with nearly three hours of action. The events kicked off with bareback bronco riding and ended with bull riding, with plenty of other action in between. Clowns and children’s events provided entertainment throughout the evening.

The rodeo continues for two more nights. Friday is “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night, when everyone is encouraged to wear pink to the rodeo to show their support for breast cancer research. One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to the Intermountain Healthcare Foundation’s breast cancer awareness program.

Last year, the St. George Lions presented a check for $12,000 to the foundation to support breast cancer care and services at the hospital.



Read more: Lions and ‘Dixie Roundup Pink Rodeo” generates lots of green for cancer care, research

Saturday’s events start at 9 a.m. with the annual parade, which runs along Tabernacle Street from 200 West to 400 East. The rodeo will conclude at that evening, with a standing-room-only crowd expected.

Event details

What: St. George Lions 83rd annual Dixie Roundup Rodeo.

When: Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 14-16. Gates open at 6 p.m., with entertainment from 6 p.m. until the opening ceremony at 7:30 p.m. The rodeo usually lasts until 11 p.m., with the last event being bull riding.

Where: Historic Dixie Sunbowl, 150 South 400 East, St. George.

Details: General admission tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 11 and under. Children ages 2 and under who can be held on a parent’s lap are free. Reserved seats are $15 each.

For more information, call the St. George Lions Club at 435-673-3301 or visit their Facebook page or website.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.