MISSING: 17-year-old Shayla Robinson

ST. GEORGE — A teenage girl reported missing out of Glendale, Arizona, may be in or near the Southern Utah area.

Shayla Robinson, 17, was last seen April 21, 2017, in Glendale.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red.

Anyone with information about Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department in Arizona at 623-930-3000 or the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children at 800-843-5678.

