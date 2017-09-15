Driver following too close rear ends car as traffic backs up near I-15 offramp

A Chevrolet passenger car and Scion xB are damaged following a rear-end collision on Interstate 15, St. George, Utah, Sept. 15, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver was injured after rear-ending another car as traffic backed up near Exit 8 on Interstate 15 Friday evening, police said.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the incident involving a red Chevrolet passenger car and a white Scion xB around 5:20 p.m. just before the Exit 8 offramp on southbound I-15.

“There were several cars that slammed on their brakes and a few veered out of the way to avoid collision,” UHP Trooper Jim Jessop said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was unable to stop in time, Jessop said, and rear-ended the Scion.

Two witnesses stopped at the scene to help those involved in the crash.

Medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance arrived and checked the cars’ occupants.

Everyone was wearing seat belts, Jessop said, and only minor injuries were reported.

Citation was issued to the driver of the Chevrolet for following too close.

“It’s a fairly common thing people do,” Jessop said, “but we need to increase following distances just for things like this that we’re not anticipating to give us time to react.”

The Chevrolet sustained heavy front-end damage and was towed from the scene.

The Scion was still operable and sustained some damage to its rear end.

Traffic in the area was uninhibited as the affected vehicles were moved to the outside shoulder.

This report is based on preliminary information and may not contain the full scope of findings.

