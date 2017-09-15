Human remains found near Virgin River in Washington County identified by authorities

Image created using photos from June 2017 of Elizabeth Carol Celeste Chatman, of Oklahoma, whose body was discovered Aug. 25, Washington County, Utah, Sept. 15, 2017 | Photos courtesy of Susan Chatman, St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County Sheriff’s detectives and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner have confirmed the identity of the body of a female found Aug. 25 in southwest Washington County near the Virgin River.

The body has been identified as 32-year-old Elizabeth Carol Celeste Chatman of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Washington County Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Crouse said.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives were dispatched Aug. 25 to the remote area after human remains were discovered by a family recreating in the area and called 911.

Investigators found the body of a female, according to the initial report, which was sent to the Medical Examiner for identification and autopsy, as reported by St. George News.

Read more: Human remains found near Virgin River in Washington County

Investigators are still working with the Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

“Detectives are actively following up on leads provided by the victim’s family, but we are also asking for the public’s assistance,” Crouse said.

If anyone saw Chatman between the second week of July through the end of August to share that information with investigators, he said.

Send it to tips@washeriff.net or call the Investigation Division of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 435-656-6644 or dispatch at 435-634-5730.

The Chatman family in Oklahoma was notified this week by Washington County detectives after the positive identification was made.

Susan Chatman said her daughter left Oklahoma in June and was “heading to Vegas to start a new life.” She went on to say that her daughter turned 32 on July 30, a birthday the family missed being a part of.

The family believes the victim was possibly held against her will, and that her death was not accidental.

“We are waiting for the body to be released so we can bring her home,” Susan Chatman said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.