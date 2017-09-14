MISSING: 16-year-old Zachary Hyde Adams

Written by Mori Kessler
September 14, 2017
Zachary Hyde Adams, 15, was last seen in St. George Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The St. George Police Department is asking to the public’s aid in locating a runaway juvenile.

Zachary Hyde Adams, 15, was last seen in St. George Monday, Sept. 11, 2017| Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News | Click to enlarge

Zachary Hyde Adams, 16, of St. George, was last seen Monday. He was reported to police Wednesday as a possible runaway, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

Adams is believed to possibly be in the Hurricane area or headed to northern Utah where he has friends, Trombley said.

Description of Adams

  • Missing since: Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
  • Missing from: St. George, Utah.
  • Age: 16.
  • Sex: Male.
  • Complexion: Fair.
  • Build: Slim.
  • Hair color: Brown.
  • Eye color: Brown.
  • Height: 5 feet 6 inches.
  • Weight: 110 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning Adams’ whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Department at 435-627-4300 and to reference incident number 17P022514 when calling.

  • Wolverine September 15, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Is it just me, or is online news publication now the modern version of the milk carton? It seems someone is “missing” every week from SO. UT. no matter their age. I just find it incredibly puzzling that this happens so often around here. Perhaps we are just hearing about it more often in this digital news age.

