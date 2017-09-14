Thunder rolls, lightning strikes, hail pounds Southern Utah; STGnews photo gallery

SOUTHERN UTAH — From thunderstorms and lightning strikes to downpours, pummeling hail and up to 55 mph wind gusts, the normally quiet Southern Utah skies brought the action and put on a loud performance Thursday morning.
Several rounds of heavy rainfall associated with widespread showers and strong scattered thunderstorms have rolled in and have been forecast in Southern Utah through Thursday evening.
The National Weather Service issued a significant weather advisory for parts of Southern Utah due to penny-to-nickel-size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph. Torrential rainfall occurring with this storm prompted the weather service to also issue several flash flood warnings.
Ivins Reservoir, Ivins, Utah, Sept. 14, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Anasazi Ridge/Santa Clara River Reserve area struck by lightning, Washington County, Utah, Sept. 14, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Crews respond to a lightning-caused fire at the historic St. George Tabernacle Thursday morning, Sept. 14, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Jake Carlen, St. George News
Crews respond to a lightning-caused fire at the historic St. George Tabernacle Thursday morning, Sept. 14, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
Storm photo taken in Desert Hills looking toward Webb Hill, which houses numerous radio and television tower facilities that serve the local area, St. George, Utah, Sept. 14, 2017 | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News
Derrick Capps said he captured this photo in the south fields of Hurricane just before 10 a.m. Thursday, Hurricane, Utah, Sept. 14, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Derrick Capps, St. George News
Good write-up! Like the way St. George News always does a thorough write-up and includes pictures and all of the facts.