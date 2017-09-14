Thunder rolls, lightning strikes, hail pounds Southern Utah; STGnews photo gallery

SOUTHERN UTAH — From thunderstorms and lightning strikes to downpours, pummeling hail and up to 55 mph wind gusts, the normally quiet Southern Utah skies brought the action and put on a loud performance Thursday morning.

Several rounds of heavy rainfall associated with widespread showers and strong scattered thunderstorms have rolled in and have been forecast in Southern Utah through Thursday evening.

During Thursday morning’s thunderous event, a lightning strike hit the St. George Tabernacle causing the historic building to catch fire.

The National Weather Service issued a significant weather advisory for parts of Southern Utah due to penny-to-nickel-size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph. Torrential rainfall occurring with this storm prompted the weather service to also issue several flash flood warnings.

