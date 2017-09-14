Drug task force takes down alleged heroin dealer in Washington County

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Undercover investigations by the Washington County Drug Task Force led to the takedown of an alleged drug dealer Monday as the fight to suppress drug-related crimes in the county continues.

The task force conducted a narcotics distribution investigation into 27-year-old Nephi Ray Hammon, of Colorado City, Arizona, according to a probable cause statement filed by the task force in support of the arrest.

During the course of the 90-day investigation, the task force conducted a controlled buy of heroin on three separate occasions in Washington County, the report states, through the use of a confidential informant who purchased heroin from Hammon.

Hammon was charged Tuesday with three second-degree felony counts of drug distribution, according to information filed in 5th District Court by the Washington County Attorney’s Office.

He was already incarcerated at the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility for a prior offense.

Within the last 30 days, Hammon has been charged with various midemeanor and felony offenses in Washington County, according to Utah court documents, including vehicle burglary, unlawful acquisition of a finance card, forgery, theft and other drug-related charges.

Hammon was released from custody Wednesday on $10,000 bail pending trial. He is scheduled to make his next appearance in 5th District Court on Monday.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

