Driver turns in front of oncoming traffic, collides with SUV on Bloomington Hills Drive

ST. GEORGE — No one was injured when a driver turned left into oncoming traffic and hit an SUV on Bloomington Hills Drive Thursday afternoon.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the incident involving a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse at approximately 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Chokeberry Drive and Bloomington Hills Drive.

The driver of the Malibu was westbound on Chokeberry Drive where she initially stopped at the stop sign to turn left on Bloomington Hills Drive, St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said.

The driver of the Malibu then made the left turn as the Traverse was northbound on Bloomington Hills Drive, Hale said, leading to the collision.

Though initially called in as an injury, neither driver nor any of the four children occupying the Traverse were injured.

“Everyone was wearing their seat belts,” Hale said.

“Citation was issued to the driver of the Malibu for failing to yield after the stop sign,” he said, “She did stop, but you need to yield to oncoming traffic at all times.”

The Malibu sustained damage to its driver’s side front fender and had to be towed from the scene.

The Traverse’s front end also sustained minor damage, but the vehicle was still drivable.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

