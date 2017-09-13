Second suspect in burglary arrested while retrieving stolen car from impound

2016 File photo of Washington City Police vehicles on Red Hills Parkway, Washington City, Utah, November, 2016 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police arrested a California man Tuesday in connection with a Washington City pharmacy burglary when he showed up at a tow yard trying to retrieve a vehicle that police say was used in the crime.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information Wednesday in 5th District Court charging Desmond Pierre Carson, 29, of Carson, California, with one third-degree felony count of evading police, a third-degree felony count of burglary of a nondwelling and a third-degree felony criminal mischief, $1,500 to $5,000.

He is also charged with one class A misdemeanor count of conspiracy and two class B misdemeanor counts – one for drug possession and one for possession of paraphernalia in connection with packages of marijuana police found, according to court records

Bail was set at $15,000, and Carson remains in custody at the writing of this report.

The car was initially located by police during a search for two possible accomplices after the Sept. 10 burglary was interrupted by police, Washington City Police spokesman Ed Kantor said.

Officers were dispatched to Stucki Family Pharmacy on West Telegraph Street at 2:45 a.m. after an alarm was activated inside the store, Kantor said in an earlier interview with St. George News.

They arrested Lashaun Montrey Kelly, 27, of Long Beach, California, as he was attempting to flee the store using the rear exit door.

Officers began searching for Kelly’s accomplices who fled through the front exit while he was being arrested behind the store. The search continued for several hours.

Police located a car parked near the pharmacy that had been reported stolen out of California, Kantor said, and was believed to have been used by the suspects in the burglary.

The vehicle was impounded and held at the tow yard when Carson went to retrieve it.

He was arrested and interviewed at the police department before being transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Sunday’s burglary was the third to be reported at Stucki Family Pharmacy in less than one month.

The first occurred Aug. 16 when three individuals entered the store by forcing open the entrance, taking prescription medication and cash, then fleeing the store.

The store was broken into again Sept. 3.

While the second incident was almost identical to the first, Laura Stucki told St. George News that the store’s security program and systems had been enhanced after the August burglary, a move that proved effective with minimal loss reported in the second break-in.

Nothing was taken from the pharmacy during Sunday’s burglary, but the store sustained about $2,000 in damages to two exterior entrance doors, multiple interior doors and drawers, and an alarm panel, according to court documents.

Police are looking for the third accomplice as the investigation into the incident continues.

“Investigators have not confirmed a link between the three incidents at this time, but there’s still quite a bit to do before we know more,” Kantor said.

Washington City detectives were assisted by multiple officers from the St. George Police Department who responded to the tow yard to assist in case Carson attempted to flee, St. George Police Public Information Officer Lona Trombley said.