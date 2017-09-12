Southern Utah University police nab suspected flasher

Stock image | St. George News

CEDAR CITY – Authorities arrested a Cedar City man early Tuesday morning suspected of exposing himself to several women last week.

Brian Rouse surrendered himself to Southern Utah University and Cedar City police around 6:30 a.m. after leading police on a foot pursuit that ended when officers gave him a choice to stop running or be subdued with a stun gun, university police Chief Rick Brown said. Iron County Sheriff’s deputies also assisted.

SUU Police issued a news release Friday asking the public for help in locating the suspect, who three victims reported seeing on campus and a bike trail south of Cedar City. The statement also provided a physical description of the man. Officers found Rouse hiding in one of those locations on 1150 West.

“When we found him this morning it was dark outside and he was hiding,” Brown said. “It was a little suspicious.”

While the 30-year-old was being transported and booked into jail, he allegedly threatened and assaulted several officers from the Sheriff’s Office, Cedar City Police Department and Southern Utah University, Brown said.

Officers who sustained injury during the course of the arrest are reported to be in good condition and expected to fully recover, the chief added.

Gold Cross EMTs responded to the scene and provided a medical clearance before releasing the man to authorities who then booked him into the Iron County Correctional Facility.

Rouse is facing multiple felony charges, including six counts of assault by a prisoner, four counts of terror threats and two counts of propelling a substance at a police officer (in this case, it was bodily fluids). In addition, he was arrested on several misdemeanors – resisting arrest, failure to stop at the command of an officer, resisting arrest, four counts of lewdness and two counts of criminal mischief.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming, a news release issued Tuesday evening by SUU Police Department stated.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

