Medical episode leads to Dixie Drive crash, police say

September 12, 2017

ST. GEORGE — A mother driving with her young child on Dixie Drive experienced a medical episode Tuesday morning and ran her Dodge Durango up into the median, flattening all four tires.

The vehicle was traveling south on Dixie Drive at the time of the incident, St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter said.

“Had a witness call in that they were actually driving in oncoming traffic at one point,” he said.

Police say a medical episode was the cause of a crash on Dixie Drive Tuesday morning, St. George, Utah, Sept. 12, 2017 | Photo by Mike Cole, St. George News

The Durango drifted over and hit the median, continuing about 100 yards or so until it finally came to a stop, crashing into rocks and landscaping.

“Once we were on scene we were able to determine that the female driver was experiencing a medical episode,” Bangerter said. “Medical came to the scene and treated her. There was a juvenile in the vehicle with her, but no injuries were sustained by anybody.”

Airbags were not deployed, and the child was in an approved safety seat.

The vehicle sustained some major front-end and undercarriage damage, as well as all four tires being flattened by the impacts with the median. It was towed from the scene.

Units from the St. George Police and Fire departments, as well as Gold Cross Ambulance, responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

  • comments September 12, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    The difference between medical episode and drunk driver when they kill u in a head-on: medical episode driver gets away with it. but you’re still just as dead

