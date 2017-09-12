2017 study ranks Utah 2nd ‘Happiest State in America’

Sunrise at Partition Arch in Arches National Park, Utah, date unspecified | Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — People determine their own happiness, but where we choose to live can also influence our level of happiness, according a new study released Monday by the personal-finance website WalletHub, which ranked Utah as the second “Happiest State in America.”

Utah came in second to Minnesota while outranking Hawaii, California and Nebraska within the top five.

WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key metrics of happiness, ranging from emotional health to income levels to sports participation rates to determine which states are home to the happiest Americans.

As part of the study, analysts drew upon the findings of “happiness” research to determine which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with life.

Apart from financial security, a pleasant state of being also depends on other factors, such as physical health, personal purpose and social connectivity, according to WalletHub.

Happiness in Utah | 1 = Happiest; 25 = Average

6th – Adequate-Sleep Rate

– Adequate-Sleep Rate 6th – Long-Term Unemployment Rate

– Long-Term Unemployment Rate 1st – Number of Work Hours

– Number of Work Hours 1st – Volunteer Rate

– Volunteer Rate 1st – Separation & Divorce Rate

– Separation & Divorce Rate 8th – Income Growth

– Income Growth 9th – Safety

The survey found Utah has the lowest divorce rate, the lowest number of work hours and the highest volunteerism rate.

Notwithstanding, the survey reports Utah has the fifth-highest suicide rate, ranking behind New Mexico, Montana, Alaska and Wyoming in the bottom five.

The unhappiest state was West Virginia, which was found to have the fourth-highest adult depression rate in the country.



Hover over each state to see its happiness ranking.

Resources

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.