Bicyclist struck by car, injured on way to school

ST. GEORGE — A middle-school student riding his bicycle was struck by a car Tuesday morning and injured while on his way to school.

At approximately 7:40 a.m., emergency responders were dispatched to 500 South just east of 100 West. When they arrived, they found a boy lying in the road and crying out in pain. Near him on the road was a bright green bicycle with bent wheels and other damage.

The car that struck the bicyclist was a silver passenger Chevrolet car. The car’s female driver had stopped at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, as were other witnesses.

The boy, who is reportedly a student at nearby Dixie Middle School, was loaded onto a stretcher and transported by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center. His injuries were believed to be minor, investigators said. (See Ed. Note)



Lt. Jeff Bahlmann of the St. George Police Department said that sun glare is being looked at as a possible contributing factor and that speed did not appear to be an issue. No citations had been issued at that point, Bahlmann said, but the incident is still under investigation.

Damage to the Chevrolet appeared to be minor, including a dent and some scrapes on the left front panel on the driver’s side.

Personnel from the St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Ed. Note: An earlier version of this report incorrectly identified the school where the student attends as Desert Hills.

